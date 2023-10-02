News Feed

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 35 Players

RECAP: Senators 4, Panthers 2 (Preseason)

Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 48 Players

RECAP: Panthers 4, Hurricanes 2 (Preseason)

‘Perfect Timing’: Balinskis ready for first season in North America

Verhaeghe still sees room to grow after joining 40-goal club

RECAP: Hurricanes 4, Panthers 1 (Preseason)

Asplund looking to make the most of ‘fresh start’ with Panthers

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Radio Network

Florida Panthers Reduce Training Camp Roster to 54 Players

Hispanic Excellence: Standouts in Education, Sports & Entertainment

RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 2 (Game 2)

RECAP: Panthers 5, Predators 0 (Game 1)

Florida Panthers, Amerant Bank Arena Announce Facility-Wide Enhancements for 30th Anniversary Season  

PROSPECTS: Sourdif ‘put the work in’ to prepare for second pro season

Q&A: Catching up with Cousins at Training Camp

Panthers looking for ‘a big year’ from Mahura in 2023-24

Panthers Announce Sell Out of Lower-Level Territory Memberships

Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

Two Membership Levels Vary from Free to $50

Kids Club launches for third season

By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced they have launched their third season of Panthers Kids Club in partnership with Amerant Bank, Dairy Council of Florida and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. All Panthers fans ages 14 & under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club with two membership levels varying from free to $50.  

Membership Options include:  

All-Star - $50  

  • Monthly newsletter with special offers 
  • Exclusive offers from sponsors 
  • Monthly Raffle for signed Items 
  • Virtual Birthday Card 
  • 2 Tickets to a Panthers Regular Season Home Game 
  • Game selection and seat location subject to availability 
  • 10% Concessions Discount at Panthers Regular Season Home Games 
  • Invite to all Kids Club Events (Watch Party, Floorball Clinic, Skating Party, Movie Day) 
  • Official Kid's Club pack containing the following items: 
  • Viktor E. Ratt Bobble Belly 
  • Stanley C. Panther Mascot Mug 
  • Crossbody Bag 
  • Piggy Bank  
  • Cowbell 
  • Kids Club Credential 

Rookie – Free and available to all  

  • Monthly newsletter with special offers 
  • Exclusive offers from sponsors 
  • Monthly Raffle for signed Items 
  • Virtual Birthday Card 

Beginning Oct. 6, all Kids Club member registrations will be automatically entered into the ‘10 Days of Giveaways’ where members have the chance to win one of the 10 prizes in daily raffle drawings. The raffle includes items such as autographed memorabilia, Zamboni ride, Zoo Miami passes, free skating passes and more.  

For more information or to sign up, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/KidsClub.  

2023-24 Florida Panthers single game tickets are on sale now! Single game tickets can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 AM to 5 PM). Florida Panthers Territory Members will receive special benefits and experiences all season long as the Cats celebrate their 30th anniversary season. Visit  FloridaPanthers.com/TerritoryMemberships to learn more or fill out this interest form.