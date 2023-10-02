Panthers Kids Club Third Season Kicks Off, Memberships Available Now

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers today announced they have launched their third season of Panthers Kids Club in partnership with Amerant Bank, Dairy Council of Florida and Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital. All Panthers fans ages 14 & under are invited to join the Panthers Kids Club with two membership levels varying from free to $50.

Membership Options include:

All-Star - $50

Monthly newsletter with special offers

Exclusive offers from sponsors

Monthly Raffle for signed Items

Virtual Birthday Card

2 Tickets to a Panthers Regular Season Home Game

Game selection and seat location subject to availability

10% Concessions Discount at Panthers Regular Season Home Games

Invite to all Kids Club Events (Watch Party, Floorball Clinic, Skating Party, Movie Day)

Official Kid's Club pack containing the following items:

Viktor E. Ratt Bobble Belly

Stanley C. Panther Mascot Mug

Crossbody Bag

Piggy Bank

Cowbell

Kids Club Credential

Rookie – Free and available to all

Monthly newsletter with special offers

Exclusive offers from sponsors

Monthly Raffle for signed Items

Virtual Birthday Card

Beginning Oct. 6, all Kids Club member registrations will be automatically entered into the ‘10 Days of Giveaways’ where members have the chance to win one of the 10 prizes in daily raffle drawings. The raffle includes items such as autographed memorabilia, Zamboni ride, Zoo Miami passes, free skating passes and more.

For more information or to sign up, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/KidsClub.

