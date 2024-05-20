Barkov, Panthers 'really close' at another shot at Cup

Barkov, who is listed at 6-foot-3, 215 pounds, said no one from the Panthers suggested he lose weight. He concluded it himself from, "just the feeling, the experience."

Even if the impact wasn't tangible in Barkov's point production during the regular season -- he had 80 points (23 goals, 57 assists) in 73 games after he had 78 points (23 goals, 55 assists) in 68 last season -- Maurice said he has been driving play at a different level with his speed and physicality.

"What's great about Barkov is that he didn't settle on a game," Maurice said. "He didn't decide at 26, 'This is who I am as a player and there's no need to really add anything. I don't need to really improve anything.' He's constant. Improvement isn't just, 'These five things that I'm good at, I get better at.' The great improvement is, 'These five things are my core. I'm good at that, and I can add these, too. Then I become a different player, a more well-rounded player.'"

Barkov's unrelenting desire to improve sets an example that is among the reasons why Maurice called him, "the perfect man to be captain of the Florida Panthers." Forward Kyle Okposo, who was traded to the Panthers by the Buffalo Sabres on March 8, remembers playing against Barkov and concluding that he must work hard because of how strong he was on the puck.

Watching Barkov up close in practices and games the past two months-plus has given Okposo an even greater appreciation of that, and his leadership style.

"Everything that he does on a day-to-day basis is why it's so difficult to play against him and why he's so prepared mentally," said Okposo, a veteran of 17 NHL seasons and former captain with Buffalo. "That level of preparation is something that I don't see very often, and I haven't seen very often in my career, and everybody here has no choice but to follow that example.

"There's no excuses to be tired for a day and to not do what is required of you that day because he's setting the example to go above and beyond what's expected of him because he wants to be the best every single day."

Although Barkov can be soft-spoken, Okposo said his voice as captain carries weight, "whether he says a thousand words a day or 10." At the head of a Panthers' leadership group that includes a wide array of personalities from the more vocal and brash Tkachuk to the measured maturity of Aaron Ekblad, Barkov has learned during his six seasons as captain when to speak up and when to let his play do the talking.

"What he's done this year is he sensed what our team needed in games," Maurice said. "And that's kind of that vision of a leader: 'What's wrong? What do we need? How do I make this better?' And not just, 'I go out and play my game.' (It's) 'I go out and play the game I'm capable of playing. I play the game needs me to play.'"

Barkov views leadership as a group effort.

"I think everyone in this room, we have the same goal, we have the same mindset," he said. "So, it doesn't matter how you lead. Somebody is more vocal than others. Somebody is more serious than others. Somebody might be kind of cracking jokes and that kind of stuff. So, everyone leads a different way. I don't think there's one or two. It's everyone.

"We're all in this together and just working towards our ultimate goal."

The Panthers are closer to that goal now, but have work left to do, with the Rangers being their next obstacle. Unwavering in his quest to bring Florida its first Cup championship, Barkov isn't about to let up now.

"We're close, but we take it a day at a time," he said. "We don't think too much ahead. It's a day at a time and we're ready for the next challenge."