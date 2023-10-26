NOTEBOOK: Bennett back at practice with the Panthers

BARKOV MISSES PRACTICE
Aleksander Barkov (illness) was absent from this morning’s practice.
After missing Tuesday’s 3-1 win over San Jose due to the bug – which has been making its way around the team’s locker room – the captain could return to practice as early as Friday.
“Feeling better,” Maurice said of Barkov. “We’re hopeful he’s back on the ice tomorrow.”
Producing at better than a point-per-game clip in the early goings of this season, Barkov has tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in five games while also winning 50% of his faceoffs.
Dmitry Kulikov also sat out practice and, like Barkov, is “under the weather,” per Maurice.
GADJOVICH SKATES
In addition to Bennett, Jonah Gadjovich also participated in his first practice of the regular season.
Still recovering from an upper-body injury that dates back to last season, the 25-year-old forward is still “a ways away” from getting into a game, according to Maurice, but took a big step today.
Inked to a one-year, one-way contract on Oct. 16, Gadjovich appeared in 35 games with the Sharks in 2022-23, recording seven points (three goals, four assists) and racking up 92 hits.
“He finishes every check,” Maurice said. “He’s very detailed in his game.”
Gadjovich was initially expected to be cleared to return at some point in November.