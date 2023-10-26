NOTEBOOK: Bennett back at practice with the Panthers

“It feels great,” Bennett said after hitting the ice with his teammates at Amerant Bank Arena. “Obviously when you’re out for a while, just skating with the injured guys, you really miss being out there and practicing with the guys. It felt great to be around them again.”

Per the Miami Herlad’s Jordan McPherson, Bennett was spotted back in his usual spot on the second line in between Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. Last season, that combination was dominant. Over 317:55 of ice time together, they outscored the opposition 23-12 at 5-on-5.

In 63 games last season, the 27-year-old logged 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and 150 hits.

“It’s exciting,” Bennett said. “I feel like it’s back at the beginning of the season again. I was skating hard with the injured guys there and now it’s just ramping it up getting ready to go.”

As for when Bennett will return to the lineup, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said that “we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow” before making any decision on the center’s immediate future.

Florida's next game comes at home against the Kraken on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

“Everything’s going to according to the plan,” Bennett said of his rehab. “Just starting to ramp it up and I’m definitely feeling good and feeling a lot better. Hopefully I can get in here soon.”