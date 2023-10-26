News Feed

Florida Panthers Announces Fourth-Annual ‘Stache Dash 5K’ Night Presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Nov. 18

RECAP: Panthers 3, Sharks 1

PREVIEW: Stolarz to start as Panthers welcome Sharks to Sunrise

Reinhart named NHL’s Third Star of the Week 

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Season Community Drives

RECAP: Canucks 5, Panthers 3

PREVIEW: Panthers look to stay hot at home against Canucks

Panthers Prospect Report: October 20, 2023

RECAP: Panthers 3, Maple Leafs 1

PREVIEW: Panthers celebrate Home Opener with playoff rematch vs. Leafs

Q&A: Sourdif talks NHL debut, new nicknames and more!

Florida Panthers Announce Multi-Year Extension with LaCroix

Barkov continues to bring joy to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

RECAP: Panthers 4, Devils 3

Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Jonah Gadjovich on a One-Year Contract 

PREVIEW: Sourdif set for NHL debut as Panthers end road trip in New Jersey

RECAP: Jets 6, Panthers 4

NOTEBOOK: Bennett back at practice with the Panthers

In today's Baptist Health Practice Notebook, Bennett returns to practice, Barkov's feeling better and more!

By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – A familiar fuzzy face was back on the ice this morning in Sunrise.

Sidelined ever since he suffered a lower-body injury during a preseason matchup against Tampa Bay on Oct. 5, hard-nosed forward Sam Bennett rejoined the Panthers for practice on Thursday.

“It feels great,” Bennett said after hitting the ice with his teammates at Amerant Bank Arena. “Obviously when you’re out for a while, just skating with the injured guys, you really miss being out there and practicing with the guys. It felt great to be around them again.”

Per the Miami Herlad’s Jordan McPherson, Bennett was spotted back in his usual spot on the second line in between Carter Verhaeghe and Matthew Tkachuk. Last season, that combination was dominant. Over 317:55 of ice time together, they outscored the opposition 23-12 at 5-on-5.

In 63 games last season, the 27-year-old logged 40 points (16 goals, 24 assists) and 150 hits.

“It’s exciting,” Bennett said. “I feel like it’s back at the beginning of the season again. I was skating hard with the injured guys there and now it’s just ramping it up getting ready to go.”

As for when Bennett will return to the lineup, Panthers head coach Paul Maurice said that “we’ll see how he comes in tomorrow” before making any decision on the center’s immediate future.

Florida's next game comes at home against the Kraken on Saturday at 6 p.m. ET.

“Everything’s going to according to the plan,” Bennett said of his rehab. “Just starting to ramp it up and I’m definitely feeling good and feeling a lot better. Hopefully I can get in here soon.”

Sam Bennett speaks following Thursday's practice.

BARKOV MISSES PRACTICE

Aleksander Barkov (illness) was absent from this morning’s practice.

After missing Tuesday’s 3-1 win over San Jose due to the bug – which has been making its way around the team’s locker room – the captain could return to practice as early as Friday.

“Feeling better,” Maurice said of Barkov. “We’re hopeful he’s back on the ice tomorrow.”

Producing at better than a point-per-game clip in the early goings of this season, Barkov has tallied six points (one goal, five assists) in five games while also winning 50% of his faceoffs.

Dmitry Kulikov also sat out practice and, like Barkov, is “under the weather,” per Maurice.

GADJOVICH SKATES

In addition to Bennett, Jonah Gadjovich also participated in his first practice of the regular season.

Still recovering from an upper-body injury that dates back to last season, the 25-year-old forward is still “a ways away” from getting into a game, according to Maurice, but took a big step today.

Inked to a one-year, one-way contract on Oct. 16, Gadjovich appeared in 35 games with the Sharks in 2022-23, recording seven points (three goals, four assists) and racking up 92 hits.

“He finishes every check,” Maurice said. “He’s very detailed in his game.”

Gadjovich was initially expected to be cleared to return at some point in November.