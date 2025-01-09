INJURY: Gadjovich ‘close’ to being available for Panthers

Physical forward hasn't played since Dec. 20

Gadjovich-Injury
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

SALT LAKE CITY – Jonah Gadjovich is almost back in the mix.

Last suiting up during a 2-1 overtime win against the St. Louis Blue on Dec. 20, the hard-nosed forward has been ramping up his recovery from an undisclosed injury.

Over the past two games, Gadjovich has participated in morning skate.

"We've got a handle on what it is,” head coach Paul Maurice said of the injury prior to Wednesday’s matchup with the Utah Hockey Club at Delta Center. “It's just about getting him strong enough and enough range of motion to play. He's close."

In the midst of the first season of a two-year contract extension he signed back on March 7, 2024, Gadjovich appeared in 18 games prior to being injured, logging one goal and 56 hits.

A physical presence on the fourth line, his 23.82 hits per 60 minutes leads the Panthers.

A member of last year’s Stanley Cup squad, Gadjovich skated in 39 games in 2023-24.

Stay tuned for more updates on his status in the coming days.

