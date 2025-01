Panthers Prospect Report: January 7, 2025

The Florida Panthers Prospect Report is back for the first time in 2025.

Prospect Spotlight

Luke Coughlin

The mobile defenseman has been providing on both sides of the puck.

In his last 10 games, Coughlin has four points (goal, three assists) and a +6 plus/minus rating.

A sixth-round pick (191st overall) in the 2023 NHL Draft, Coughlin ranks fourth in both assists (nine) and plus/minus (+9) for Rimouski Océanic.

Matvei Shuravin

Shuravin has taken another step this season.

Through 22 games, the Russian defenseman already has career high in assists (13) and points (15).

Amongst defenseman on Krasnaya Armiya Moskva, the 2024 third-round pick (97th overall) is tied for the lead in goals (two), assists, points, and plus/minus rating (+17).

World Junior Championship

Linus Eriksson made the most of the opportunity.

On Sweden’s path to the bronze medal game, the 2024 second-round pick (58th overall) found the back of the net twice.

In a hard-fought game, Sweden would eventually fall 3-2 to Czechia in a shootout.