INJURY: Sourdif to miss ‘three or four weeks’ after suffering injury in practice

FORT LAUDERDALE – Justin Sourdif is considered “week to week” with an upper-body injury, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced on Thursday.

“It’s going take him three or four weeks before he’s back in the lineup,” Maurice said.

Sourdif, who is preparing for his third season in the pros, sustained the injury when he went crashing hard into the boards during Tuesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Thankfully, Maurice noted the young forward is not dealing with a concussion.

“He went into the boards hard,” he said. “It looks worse in the video. He’s fortunate there’s no head injury other than he took 12 stiches to his face.”

A third-round pick (87th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Sourdif tallied a career-high 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 58 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24.

The 22-year-old also made his NHL debut and appeared in three games with Florida.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sourdif’s status in the coming weks.