INJURY: Sourdif to miss ‘three or four weeks’ after suffering injury in practice

22-year-old forward expected to miss extended time for the Panthers

Sourdif-16x9
By Jameson Olive
@JamesonCoop FloridaPanthers.com

FORT LAUDERDALE – Justin Sourdif is considered “week to week” with an upper-body injury, Florida Panthers head coach Paul Maurice announced on Thursday.

“It’s going take him three or four weeks before he’s back in the lineup,” Maurice said.

Sourdif, who is preparing for his third season in the pros, sustained the injury when he went crashing hard into the boards during Tuesday’s practice at Baptist Health IcePlex.

Thankfully, Maurice noted the young forward is not dealing with a concussion.

“He went into the boards hard,” he said. “It looks worse in the video. He’s fortunate there’s no head injury other than he took 12 stiches to his face.”

A third-round pick (87th overall) in the 2020 NHL Draft, Sourdif tallied a career-high 38 points (12 goals, 26 assists) in 58 AHL games with the Charlotte Checkers in 2023-24.

The 22-year-old also made his NHL debut and appeared in three games with Florida.

Stay tuned for more updates on Sourdif’s status in the coming weks.

Related Content

Territory Talk: Early Training Camp Observations (Ep. 317)

INJURY: Nosek expected to miss ‘weeks, not days’ with upper-body injury

Training Camp: Evan Rodrigues

Barkov visits Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

News Feed

Q&A: Mikkola ready to build on strong debut season with Panthers 

RECAP: Lightning 8, Panthers 7

PROSPECTS: Sawchyn getting more comfortable in second NHL camp

Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Champions Ring Ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, Oct. 7

Territory Talk: Early Training Camp Observations (Ep. 317)

INJURY: Nosek expected to miss ‘weeks, not days’ with upper-body injury

Florida Panthers Launch ‘Panthers Plus’ In Conjunction with ViewLift and Scripps Sports

Tkachuk to star in Amazon Prime’s ‘FACEOFF: Inside the NHL’

PROSPECTS: St. Martin carries strong Rookie Showcase into preseason

RECAP: Panthers 6, Predators 2 (Game 2)

RECAP: Panthers 3, Predators 2 (Game 1)

Barkov takes Stanley Cup to Joe DiMaggio Children’s Hospital

Fan Fest a hit at IcePlex: ‘Definitely gave us a little extra juice’

Panthers set to return to Amerant Bank Arena for first time since winning Stanley Cup

Bennett: ‘Everyone seems to be just as hungry to win again’

‘I have to earn my spot’: Balinskis wants to take another step with Panthers

Hispanic Excellence: Mission-Driven Leaders

Training Camp: ‘It’s a lot of fun, but it’s hard work’