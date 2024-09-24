Territory Talk: Early Training Camp Observations (Ep. 317)

The Florida Panthers are starting to ramp things up.

On this episode of Territory Talk, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive share their thoughts on the first few days of training camp for the defending Stanley Cup champions.

From lineup information to injury updates, there’s been no shortage of news thus far.

Plus, hear what Anton Lundell had to say after Tuesday’s practice.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Cats are back … and hungry! (1:15)

Looking at potential lines and pairings (8:00)

Lundell talks getting stronger, taking on new challenges and more. (14:00)

Panthers, Lightning set to clash in Orlando. (27:45)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: