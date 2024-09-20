Hispanic Excellence: Mission-Driven Leaders

In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers today announced their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series, presented by Amazon, recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

From Hispanic business owners and educators to creators, healthcare workers, public servants, executives and more, the Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond.

Honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and Panthers social media platforms, @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Later this season, the Panthers will host two ¡Vamos Gatos! Nights powered by Ford on March 3 and March 6, 2025. This year’s ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized on March 6 at Amerant Bank Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

This week, the Panthers will recognize ‘mission-driven’ leaders.

President & CEO, Hispanic Unity of Florida

Felipe Pinzon is President & CEO of Hispanic Unity of Florida (HUF), South Florida’s largest community-based organization dedicated to the immigrant population. He began his career with HUF in 2002 and is a seasoned human services leader and working families advocate with vast experience in organizational strategy, program design, and fundraising. Felipe has a Master’s degree in Public Administration from Nova Southeastern University and holds a Bachelor of Arts in Psychology. Additionally, he is a graduate of the American Express Nonprofit Leadership Academy and Leadership Florida Cornerstone Class 41. Felipe currently serves on the Greater Fort Lauderdale Alliance Board of Directors, Career Source of Broward Board of Directors, Career Source One Stop Services Committee, Nonprofit Executive Alliance South Florida Steering Committee, Broward Center for Nonprofit Excellence at the Community Foundation of Broward Advisory Board, and the Oversight Board of Broward County’s Transportation Surtax Appointing Authority. He also served on the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) Advisory Committee on Economic Security, Florida Prosperity Partnership Board of Directors and Sheridan Technical Center School Advisory Board. In 2009, Felipe was awarded the Distinguished Service/Outstanding Youth Non-Profit Executive Meeting Award from the Jaycees Hollywood Junior Chamber. And he received the 2017 Hispanicize Positive Impact Award. He is a former faculty member at Ana G. Mendez University System. Felipe is married and the father of three children. He spends his free time with family, playing tennis, running, and riding his motorcycle.

Vice President, Lucky Pucks Hockey Club & Director of Public Relations, Florida Women’s Hockey League

Maria Law serves as Vice President for the Lucky Pucks Hockey Club. As an administrator, she helps oversee the girls and women's programs for the organization, along with all business-related matters for the participants. Growing up in the 1990's in Miami, Florida, Maria played roller and ice hockey almost exclusively with boys because there were very few programs available for girls at the time. Today, she is happy to give back to the female hockey community by helping grow hockey and providing opportunities (that she did not have available) for young girls and women in South Florida. Being a proud Chilean, she has also played an instrumental role in developing the Chilean women’s hockey team that participates in the Amerigol LATAM Cup. Maria also serves as the Director of Public Relations for the Florida Women's Hockey League (FWHL) which offers monthly ice hockey tournaments for Women teams throughout the state of Florida. She works to promote women's hockey abroad and has brought interest here on the national and international stage. Maria is married, has two young children and works full time in Finance and Human Resources.

Vice President of Programs, Chapman Partnership

Alexander Paz serves as the VP of Programs for Chapman Partnership. Alex has demonstrated an exceptional level of excellence in leadership and has made significant contributions in the field of education and training for the organization. Over the past year, Alexander has successfully coordinated and led an outstanding team, assisting residents in creating pathways towards success. These efforts have resulted in placing over 600 of the clients in their training courses or employment placements. Alexander holds a degree in Healthcare Administration from Florida International University and has garnered valuable experience through positions at esteemed institutions such as the Cleveland Clinic, Nicklaus Children’s Hospital, and Jackson Memorial Health System. In his spare time, he enjoys boating, all forms of auto racing, and is an avid soccer and UM football fan.

Director of Strategic Initiatives & Continuous Learning, Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

Caterina Rodriguez is a strategic leader and certified expert facilitator. As the Director of Strategic Initiatives & Continuous Learning at the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), Caterina drives national education strategy integration, continuous improvement, staff development, and cross-functional collaboration. She has led partnerships with high-profile organizations, including The Walt Disney Company, ESPN, and Chelsea Football Club. Caterina also managed anti-bias education programs that reached over one million people annually across the nation and established ADL’s first employee resource group for LGBTQ+ staff, setting the foundation for subsequent ERGs. Caterina earned dual BA degrees in Psychology and Religious Studies from Duke University, an MA in Christian Studies from Duke Divinity School, and a Master of Social Work from Boston College.

Director of Latin American Affairs, Anti-Defamation League (ADL)

Liat Altman has served as the Regional Director of Latin American Affairs for the ADL since 2018. She works closely with local Jewish communities to fight against antisemitism and with civil society and governments in the region to ensure justice and fair treatment for all. Liat was born in Colombia to Israeli parents. After graduating from high school in Venezuela, she earned a bachelor’s in business administration Caracas. Liat worked for the United Nations Development Program in Caracas, promoting grassroots nonprofit organizations. She immigrated to the U.S. in 1994 and earned a master’s in international affairs at Columbia University.

Donor Relations Manager, Kids in Distress & Family Central

Jessy Allain, a native Peruvian, boasts 26 years of invaluable experience spanning both profit and nonprofit sectors. Her servant leadership journey in the South Florida Community began as a home visitor for the Home Instruction for Parents of Preschool Youngsters (HIPPY) program at Family Central, where she discovered her passion for empowering at-risk families. Over the last decade, Jessy has dedicated her career to uplifting communities, supporting families, and nurturing unity. As a fierce advocate for education, diversity, equity, and inclusion, Jessy catalyzes transformative change wherever she goes. Her role as a facilitator for the Parent Leadership Training Institute has allowed her to amplify voices and spark spirits, fostering inclusivity across cultures and demographics. With degrees in Marketing and Business under her belt, Jessy currently serves as a Donor Relations Manager at Kids in Distress and Family Central Inc. Her expertise in networking and relationship building coupled with her direct programmatic experience working with vulnerable populations allows her to bridge philanthropy with community needs creating lasting impact on those she serves. Beyond her professional endeavors, Jessy is deeply committed to strengthening communities, particularly the Hispanic/Latino community. She actively volunteers and serves on councils and boards for organizations such as the Hispanic Heritage Chamber of Commerce, United Way of Broward Latino Initiative, United Nations Association-Broward County Chapter’s Women’s Committee, working tirelessly to foster unity and empowerment. Despite her busy schedule, Jessy always prioritizes her most important role: being a devoted mother to her two sons. She finds true happiness in raising them in her hometown of Coral Springs, Florida. Jessy is passionate about theater, and she enjoys the beach and traveling.

