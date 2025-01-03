‘Half Season Pass’ Now Available for Remainder of 2024-25 Season on Panthers Plus

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers, Scripps Sports and Viewlift announced today a new subscription plan on Panthers Plus, the ‘Half Season Pass’, which offers subscribers access to all remaining locally televised games for the 2024-25 season. The Half Season Pass is available now for $39.99.

The Half Season Pass provides fans unlimited access to Panthers Plus content, including all remaining 35 Scripps Sports Panthers broadcasts of the 2024-25 regular season, as well as the first round of the Stanley Cup playoffs. Click here to purchase or visit PanthersPlus.TV.

Fans can access Panthers Plus on their smartphone, tablet, computer and internet-enabled television by navigating to PanthersPlus.TV, or by downloading the Panthers Plus application on iOS, Android, Apple TV, Roku and Amazon Fire TV. The Half Season Pass can only be purchased on the website, PanthersPlus.TV—the discounted plan is not available for purchase through supported applications, but once subscribed, users may sign in on their preferred applications to access their subscription and watch Panthers content.

The Florida Panthers developed Panthers Plus in conjunction with Scripps Sports and Viewlift, the Panthers’ digital partner. Panthers Plus offers all Scripps Sports Panthers broadcasts, game replays, ‘Primetime Panthers’ and more. Games on Panthers Plus are only available within the Panthers regional broadcast territory. Games that are shown exclusively on national television through NHL rightsholders ESPN, ESPN+ and TNT will not be available to stream on this application. Please visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowtoWatch for more information.

About Scripps Sports:

Scripps Sports serves professional and college sports leagues, conferences and teams with local market depth and national broadcast reach of up to 100% of TV households. Scripps Sports currently has partnerships with the Women's National Basketball Association, the National Women's Soccer League, the National Hockey League's Florida Panthers and Vegas Golden Knights and NHL's new Utah Hockey Team, and the NCAA's Big Sky Conference. Scripps Sports is a division of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ: SSP), a Fortune 1000 American media company focused on creating a better-informed world.

About ViewLift:

ViewLift is a full-service digital content distribution platform empowering sports leagues and clubs, entertainment companies, local TV broadcasters, and others to monetize their content through native branded apps on major OTT devices, including web, mobile, TV-connected devices, Smart TVs and gaming consoles. ViewLift offers clients a range of monetization models on a proprietary platform with advanced real-time analytics. ViewLift’s clientele includes the NHL; the Monumental Sports Network (Washington Capitals, Wizards and Mystics); the Vegas Golden Knights (also a joint project with Scripps Sports); Altitude+ (Colorado Avalanche and Denver Nuggets); LIV Golf; NBC Universal; Chicago Sports Network (Bulls, Blackhawks and White Sox); TEGNA and others. Visit www.viewlift.com.

