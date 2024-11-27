Florida Panthers to Host Panther Conservation Night on Saturday, Nov. 30 at Amerant Bank Arena

2024-25 Marketing Matchups_PANTHER CONSERVATION_SOCIAL_16x9 copy
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that they will host Panther Conservation Night on Saturday, Nov. 30 when the Panthers face the Carolina Hurricanes at Amerant Bank Arena at 4 p.m. (ET).

The Panthers will debut exclusive special Panther Conservation jerseys on Nov. 30 designed by Dave Lavernia (DavidL). Lavernia is a South Florida Cuban-American muralist, painter and tropical street artist with many of his pieces inspired by the vibrant florals, marine life and land animals around him. These jerseys will be available for auction at FlaPanthers.givesmart.com benefiting the Panthers Foundation.

Fans can also purchase from the exclusive Panther Conservation merchandise collection in Pantherland and on FLATeamShop.com including apparel, pucks and a Florida panther plush with a portion of the proceeds benefiting Panther conservation research for each sold.

Throughout the night, fans can stop by tables throughout the concourse to learn more about the endangered Florida panther through nonprofit organizations such as fStop Foundation, Everglades Outpost, Path of the Panther Project and Conservation Florida. During the game, fans can see facts about the endangered animal and learn more on how to support via the scoreboard.

Palm Beach Zoo, in collaboration with Scripps-owned WPTV, will debut their ‘Panther Cam’ in early December where fans can look at their Florida panther ‘Sassy’ in her habitat on the Palm Beach Zoo website.

Fans can look forward to a new Florida panther photography exhibit with photos all taken by conservation photographer and National Geographic Explorer Carlton Ward Jr. This exhibit will debut at a later date in the season and will be located on the north side of the Upper-Level of Amerant Bank Arena. Stay tuned for more information on when this exhibit will be unveiled. Carlton Ward Jr. is featured in the Eric Bendick directed documentary ‘Path of the Panther’ on Disney+ which follows his panther conservation efforts in the Florida Everglades.

Catch your Florida Panthers in action this season! 2024-25 single game tickets are on sale now and can be purchased at SeatGeek.com or at Amerant Bank Arena Box Office (Monday-Friday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.). Fans can learn more about ticketing options and join the waitlist for future Florida Panthers Territory Memberships by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/tickets or by calling the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK).

