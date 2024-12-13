Florida Panthers to Host Inaugural Cat’s Cup Street Hockey Festival on March 15 & 16

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they will host the inaugural Cat’s Cup street hockey festival with HockeyFest Game On at Amerant Bank Arena on March 15 and 16, 2025 from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. (ET).

Fans can now register for one of the two days of the Cat’s Cup Tournament by visiting FloridaPanthers.com/CatsCup. The first day of the festival (March 15) will feature adult participants presented by Coors Light and the second day of the festival (March 16) will feature youth participants presented by Verizon. Each participant should create a “team” which includes seven total participants to play in a 3 on 3 plus one goaltender tournament. The cost of entry per team is $500 with all proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Each adult participant who registers will receive a drawstring bag, water bottle, Cat’s Cup branded jersey, bottle opener and bucket hat. Each youth participant who registers will receive a drawstring bag, water bottle, sunglasses, portable phone charger, mini stick and a Cat’s Cup branded T-shirt.

All games will be played in boarded street hockey rinks in the Amerant Bank Arena Club parking lots and will have official HockeyFest Game On referees officiating each game. Each team will play a minimum of three games. The tournament division winners will receive a special trophy and have the chance to win tickets to an upcoming Panthers game.

Throughout the day participants and families can enjoy food, drinks, music, games and more at both tournaments at Amerant Bank Arena.

For more information on the Cat’s Cup or to register for a team, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/CatsCup.

