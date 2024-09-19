Florida Panthers to Celebrate Hispanic Heritage Month with Annual Excellence Series

Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ Program Honors Community Members Making a Difference

CelebrationofHispanicExcellence_Nominees_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - In honor of Hispanic Heritage Month, the Florida Panthers today announced their annual ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ series, presented by Amazon, recognizing South Florida residents making a difference in the local community.

From Hispanic business owners and educators to creators, healthcare workers, public servants, executives and more, the Panthers ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program recognizes individuals nominated by their peers, colleagues, families or friends for the positive impact they are making in South Florida and beyond.

Honorees’ stories will be highlighted throughout Hispanic Heritage Month at FloridaPanthers.com/VamosGatos and Panthers social media platforms, @FlaPanthers and @FlaPanthersCARE.

Later this season, the Panthers will host two ¡Vamos Gatos! Nights powered by Ford on March 3 and March 6, 2025. This year’s ‘Hispanic Excellence’ honorees will be recognized on March 6 at Amerant Bank Arena. For more information and to purchase tickets, please visit SeatGeek.com or FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

Beginning this week, the Panthers will recognize each of the honoree's that are part of ‘Celebration of Hispanic Excellence’ program beginning with ‘mission-driven’ leaders.

