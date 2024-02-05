Florida Panthers to Celebrate Black History Month Through Third Season of ‘Black Excellence Series’

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today that in celebration of Black History Month, they have launched the third season of their ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ Series presented by Amazon which recognizes South Florida community members going above and beyond.

From Black executives, owners to educators, producers and healthcare workers, the ‘Celebration of Black Excellence’ series recognizes individuals that were nominated by colleagues, friends, family and more for serving the South Florida community. Starting today, all of the honorees’ stories will be announced throughout the month at FloridaPanthers.com and on Panthers social media channels.

The Panthers will host their annual Black History Night presented by Amazon on Saturday, Feb. 24 when they host the Washington Capitals at 6 p.m. (ET). All Black Excellence honorees will be invited to be recognized and highlighted. The evening will also include a special National Anthem performance by Jon Saxx, an exclusive merchandise collection and the opportunity to bid on exclusive Black History Night jerseys designed by Miami-based artist Gregory J. Pierre, known as ‘King Redd’ through the Florida Panthers Foundation. Stay tuned for more details and information on Black History Night at FloridaPanthers.com.

Additionally, fans can visit the United by Hockey Mobile Museum on Thursday, March 7 prior to the Panthers vs. Philadelphia Flyers game at Amerant Bank Arena. The traveling museum is a free fan experience that celebrates hockey’s trailblazers, changemakers and business leaders spanning various demographics.

For more information or to purchase tickets, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights.

