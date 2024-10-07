Florida Panthers Receive 2024 Championship Rings

SUNRISE, Fla. – In collaboration with Josten’s, the Florida Panthers players, coaches, management and select hockey operations staff received their Stanley Cup Championship rings tonight at a private event at War Memorial Auditorium.

Panthers players, coaches and hockey operations personnel received the 2024 Stanley Cup Championship Ring which is a custom designed piece, hand-crafted in 14-karat yellow gold set with genuine diamonds, rubies and sapphires.

“The incredible achievement of this team was the inspiration for the Viola family when crafting the franchise’s first Championship ring,” said Panthers President & CEO Matt Caldwell. “This ring represents the culture, hard work and leadership of this winning team, our home in Broward County, the vibrant South Florida lifestyle and shows the immense pride we all hold in our hearts for this historic team.”

The shape of the ring top is expertly crafted to reflect the shield of the Panthers logo and features the Panthers mark intricately set with brilliant diamonds and blue and yellow sapphires. Surrounding the logo is a perimeter of diamonds with ‘STANLEY CUP CHAMPIONS’ which accents the top and bottom of the ring top and each letter is handset with diamonds. A total of 187 diamonds cascade from the ring top down the edges.

“It is an honor to celebrate such a historic win with this incredible organization,” said Chris Poitras, SVP and GM of Jostens Professional Sports Division. “We wanted to bring the Panthers' first championship journey to life and this ring tells that story beautifully. The 2024 Stanley Cup Championship Ring features unique details that hold symbolic significance, and we are proud to be presenting it to the Florida Panthers.”

The left side of the ring features the recipient’s name and below the recipient’s name is a tab which contains either ‘PANTHERS’ or the recipients title within the organization. Both Captain and Alternate Captains receive additional tabs.

Under the tab is the state of Florida fully executed in diamonds and one single ruby. The location of the ruby honors the Florida Panthers home in Broward County, while the diamonds represent the significant growth of the sport of hockey within the state of Florida. Completing the left side, players receive their jersey number set in diamonds, while non-player personnel will find a diamond and ruby representation of the state of Florida flag in the same space.

The right side of the ring features ‘FLORIDA’ across the top, a proud declaration of the state the franchise represents. Directly below, the Stanley Cup with the year 2024, is set with diamonds to pay tribute to the team’s first-ever Championship. The right side is completed with a beach and palm tree background representing the South Florida lifestyle and the Championship Parade beach celebrations.

The interior of the ring features a collection of unique items including:

A depiction of the official WWE and NHL Stanley Cup Championship Belt as the Florida Panthers are the first NHL team to be added to this championship belt

Series results from the Panthers 2024 playoff run, with the design taken from one of the rally towels giveaways during playoff games at Amerant Bank Arena and the date (6/24/24) of the Stanley Cup-winning Game 7

A representation of a rat to pay homage to one of the longest fan-led Panthers traditions celebrating each Panthers win by throwing plastic rats onto the ice

The Florida Panthers 2024 Stanley Cup Ring encapsulates the historic moments and details of the franchise’s first-ever Stanley Cup victory with 554 diamonds, 16 princess-cut rubies, one round genuine ruby, nine round genuine blue sapphires and 37 round genuine yellow sapphires. These rings have a gem carat weight of approximately 15.6 carats.

The Panthers will raise their 2024 Stanley Cup Championship banner prior to their season opener on Tuesday, Oct. 8 at 7 p.m. at Amerant Bank Arena against the Boston Bruins.

