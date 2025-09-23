Florida Panthers Announce ‘Vets Homefront Help’ Program with South Shore Plumbing

SUNRISE, Fla. – The Florida Panthers announced today they have partnered with South Shore Plumbing on the ‘Vets Homefront Help’ program. The program will repair the plumbing throughout the entire home of two veterans in South Florida who are in need of home improvements.

“We are proud to have partners like South Shore Plumbing who are committed to supporting veterans and making a meaningful impact through these community projects,” said VP of Panthers Foundation & Community Relations John Colombo.

To kick off the program in June 2025, the Panthers and South Shore Plumbing worked on 73-year-old retired Navy veteran Carole’s home. Through this program, Carole was able to get plumbing issues resolved in her home of 27 years with the help of South Shore Plumbing and the Panthers. The Panthers worked with Rebuilding Together Broward to identify Carole as a veteran in need of home repairs.

“South Shore Plumbing is proud to join forces with the Florida Panthers on the Vets Homefront Help program. Supporting our local veterans is deeply meaningful to us, and this partnership allows us to give back by providing much-needed home plumbing repairs to those who have served our country,” said David Nash, President of South Shore Plumbing. “Together, we’re committed to making a lasting difference in the lives of the heroes in our community.”

