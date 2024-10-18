Florida Panthers Announce Fifth-Annual ‘Stache Dash 5K' Presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers Foundation announced today the fifth-annual ‘Stache Dash 5K’ presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care will take place on Saturday, Nov. 16 at Amerant Bank Arena. The goal of the event is raising awareness for men's cancer research and prevention during Hockey Fights Cancer month.

The ‘Stache Dash 5K’ will kick off with check-in starting at 6 a.m with the race beginning at 7:30 a.m. Participants can enjoy the post-race festivities including handing out awards and closing remarks at 8:30 a.m.

“We are proud to continue partnering with the Florida Panthers on the Stache Dash 5K, a vital initiative that highlights the importance of cancer awareness and support,” said Michael Zinner, M.D., CEO and Executive Medical Director of Miami Cancer Institute and Baptist Health Cancer Care. “Together, we are committed to not only raising funds but also fostering a community that prioritizes cancer care and prevention. This partnership allows us to engage with our community and share crucial resources that can make a real difference in the lives of those affected by cancer.”

Pricing starts at $35 per participant and fans are encouraged to register early for the race as pricing increases after Nov. 5. Participants will receive a race bib, finisher medal, one swag item and one upper-level ticket to an upcoming Florida Panthers regular season home game.

Fans can visit FloridaPanthers.com/FoundationEvents or click here to register for the ‘Stache Dash 5K’ or to learn more.

The Panthers will host their ‘Hockey Fights Cancer’ night presented by Baptist Health Cancer Care on Saturday, Nov. 16 when the Panthers host the Winnipeg Jets at Amerant Bank Arena at 7 p.m. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/ThemeNights to purchase tickets.

