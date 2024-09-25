Florida Panthers Announce 2024 Champions Ring Ceremony at Amerant Bank Arena on Monday, Oct. 7

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today that the club will hold their 2024 Champions Ring Ceremony on Monday, Oct. 7. Fans may purchase tickets to view the ceremony live at 6:30 p.m. (ET) at Amerant Bank Arena. Tickets will be $20 with proceeds benefiting the Florida Panthers Foundation. Tickets for the general public will go on sale at 2 p.m. ET.

Fans in attendance will hear from speakers, enjoy video presentations and witness history as the 2023-24 Florida Panthers are presented their Championship Rings.

“We have always been a community-driven team and wanted to create a unique way for our fanbase to share in this special moment with our players and staff,” said President and CEO Matt Caldwell. “As we prepare to raise our first-ever Championship banner, we look forward to celebrating with our loyal fans before beginning another season at Amerant Bank Arena."

“Thank you to the South Florida community for being part of this past year’s run with us,” said President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito. “This summer’s celebrations have shown the strong link between our fans and our team and we are excited to receive our rings in front of all you.”

Proceeds from this event will benefit United Negro College Fund Fort Lauderdale (UNCF Fort Lauderdale) and United Way of Broward County’s Mission United through the Florida Panthers Foundation.

Please click HERE to purchase as tickets for the general public will go on sale at 2 p.m. ET. Parking will be complimentary for this event and fans can enjoy discounted food and beverages. Doors open at 5:30 PM.

Fans can purchase commemorative Stanley Cup Champions merchandise at Pantherland at Amerant Bank Arena before and after the ceremony.

Fans can always purchase merchandise online at FLATeamShop.com as well at Pantherland powered by FLA Team Shop at Baptist Health IcePlex during normal business hours which are Monday-Friday from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m., Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

On Oct. 8, the Panthers will host the Boston Bruins for the regular season opener. Fans in attendance will be there to witness the unveiling and raising of the club’s franchise-first championship banner.

