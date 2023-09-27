News Feed

Cats Renew Longstanding Partnership with JetBlue, Add JetBlue Vacations

Florida Panthers Announce 2023-24 Radio Network

Broadcast to Reach from the Keys to the Treasure Coast

FLA_23_RadioNetwork_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. - The Florida Panthers announced today the Panthers Radio Network information for the upcoming 2023-24 season.

Audacy’s AM 560 Sports WQAM will continue to serve as the Panthers flagship station, broadcasting all 82 regular season games, as well as playoff contests. Throughout the season, games can also be heard across Florida on iHeart Media’s 1230 The Gambler (Palm Beach), 

“Real Radio” 101.7 WCZR-FM (Treasure Coast) and Florida Keys Media's WCTH-FM Thunder Country 100.3 (Florida Keys). For the ninth season, the broadcast tandem of play-by-play announcerDoug Plagens and color analyst Bill Lindsay will call the action. 

"We are excited to announce that our radio network will broadcast Panthers hockey all the way from the Florida Keys to the Treasure Coast," said Mark Zarthar, Panthers Chief Strategy Officer. "The Panthers Radio Network is comprised of a phenomenal lineup of stations across Panthers Territory and our 30th season will be easily accessible for all of our fans in South Florida”

All stations that are a part of the Panthers Radio Network will feature interviews and segments with Panthers personalities including players and management as the club celebrates its 30th  anniversary season. In addition to the Panthers Radio Network, Plagens’ and Lindsay’s broadcasts of all games can be heard at FloridaPanthers.com, the NHL Mobile App, the free Audacy App, SiriusXM satellite radio, and channel 932 on the SiriusXM Mobile App. 

The Panthers Radio Network will broadcast the Kraft Hockeyville preseason match-up between the Panthers and the Ottawa Senators in Sydney, Nova Scotia on Sunday Oct. 1. The annual AM 560 Sports WQAM preseason special will air live Monday, Oct. 9 from 8:30-1l PM.

For full station information, please visit FloridaPanthers.com/panthersradionetwork

