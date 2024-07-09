Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Defenseman Adam Boqvist on One-Year, Two-Way Contract

23-year-old defenseman logged 10 points (1-9-10) in 35 games with Columbus in 2023-24

FLA_24_Boqvist_Signed_SOCIAL_16x9
By Florida Panthers PR
@FlaPanthersPR FloridaPanthers.com

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zito announced today that the club has agreed to terms with defenseman Adam Boqvist on a one-year, two-way contract.

Boqvist, 23, skated in 35 games with the Columbus Blue Jackets in 2023-24, producing 10 points (1-9-10). He has competed in five NHL seasons with Columbus (2021-22 to 2023-24) and the Chicago Blackhawks (2019-20 to 2020-21), amassing 85 points (23-62-85) over 209 games played.

The 6-foot, 189-pound native of Falun, Sweden was named to the OHL Second All-Star Team in 2018-19 after recording 60 points (20-40-60) over 54 Ontario Hockey League (OHL) games with the London Knights, leading the club with 40 assists.

Prior to his North American experience, Boqvist skated in 15 Swedish Hockey League (SHL) games with Byrnas IF in 2017-18, notching one assist. He also produced 40 points (18-22-40) over 43 games with Byrnas’ junior club from 2016-17 to 2017-18.

On the international stage, Boqvist earned a bronze medal with Sweden at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship, where he led all tournament blueliners in goals (3) and points (7) en route to being named Best Defenseman. He also earned a bronze medal at the 2017 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament, leading all tournament skaters with seven assists (1-7-8) over five games.

Boqvist was originally selected by the Chicago Blackhawks in the first round (eighth overall) of the 2018 NHL Draft. His older brother Jesper agreed to terms on a one-year contract with Florida on July 1.

