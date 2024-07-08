Territory Talk: Cats Staying Busy (Ep. 310)

The Florida Panthers continue to round out their roster for 2024-25.

On this episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive dive deeper into some of the team’s recent moves, including the signing of veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt and the six-year extension for Anton Lundell.

Highlights of the episode include:

The Panthers re-stock their roster heading into 2024-25. (2:00)

Nate Schmidt will be a steady player on the blue line in South Florida. (8:45)

Panthers ink Anton Lundell to a six-year contract extension. (19:20)

Looking at other teams that improved during free agency. (25:00)

Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: