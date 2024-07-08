Territory Talk: Cats Staying Busy (Ep. 310)

The Florida Panthers continue to round out their roster for 2024-25.
On this episode of the Territory Talk podcast, co-hosts Doug Plagens and Jameson Olive dive deeper into some of the team’s recent moves, including the signing of veteran defenseman Nate Schmidt and the six-year extension for Anton Lundell.
Highlights of the episode include:
- The Panthers re-stock their roster heading into 2024-25. (2:00)
- Nate Schmidt will be a steady player on the blue line in South Florida. (8:45)
- Panthers ink Anton Lundell to a six-year contract extension. (19:20)
- Looking at other teams that improved during free agency. (25:00)
Fans can listen to the episode of any of the below platforms: