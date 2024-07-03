Florida Panthers Agree to Terms with Forward Anton Lundell on Six-Year Contract

SUNRISE, Fla. – Florida Panthers President of Hockey Ops. & General Manager Bill Zitoannounced today that the club has agreed to terms with forward Anton Lundell on a six-year contract through the 2029-30 season.

“Anton has matured into a dependable multirole center for our club, who seized his opportunity from his first day in North America,” said Zito. “His commitment to improvement and cerebral approach to the game earned him the profound respect of his teammates and coaches, and we are excited to see him continue to grow and succeed with the Panthers.”

Lundell, 22, posted 35 points (13-22-35), a plus-19 rating and a career-best 54.9% faceoff win percentage over 78 regular season games with Florida in 2023-24. He skated 97:24 of shorthanded time on ice, the fifth-most among Panthers forwards during the campaign.



In the 2024 Stanley Cup Playoffs, Lundell registered a career-high three goals, 14 assists and 17 points (3-14-17) over 24 games, tied for the second-most assists among Florida skaters, alongside a plus-eight rating that was behind only Gustav Forsling (plus-nine) for the best on the team. He registered the primary assists on the series-clinching goals in both the Second Round, Game 6 at Boston and the Eastern Conference Final, Game 6 vs. the New York Rangers.



In the Stanley Cup Final vs. Edmonton, Lundell led all Panthers skaters with five assists (0-5-5), second only to Evan Rodrigues (3-3-6) for the most points on the club during the championship round. He also notched a helper on Carter Verhaeghe’s game-opening goal in Game 7.



The 6-foot-1, 190-pound native of Espoo, Finland has amassed 112 points (43-69-112) and a plus-53 rating over 216 career games with the Panthers from 2021-22 to 2023-24, with his plus-minus rating the second best among Panthers forwards in that span behind Aleksander Barkov (plus-79). In 54 career Stanley Cup Playoffs games over the last three campaigns, he has recorded 28 points (6-22-28) and a plus-10 rating.

In his rookie season in 2021-22, Lundell tallied the fourth-most goals by a rookie in franchise history (18), the third-most assists (26) and fourth-most points (44). His 12 multi-point games tied for the most by a rookie in club history. He was named Rookie of the Month for Jan. 2022 after registering 14 assists and 17 points in 15 games (3-14-17), and he finished sixth in Calder Memorial Trophy voting following the campaign.

Selected by Florida in the first round (12th overall) of the 2020 NHL Draft, Lundell previously played in 106 career games for HIFK (2018-19 to 2020-21), registering 72 points (35-37-72) serving as an alternate captain in his final campaign.

On the international stage, Lundell has won gold medals for Finland at the 2018 IIHF U18 World Championship and 2019 IIHF U20 World Junior Championship, a silver medal at the 2021 World Championship and a bronze medal at the 2021 WJC where he served as team captain.

