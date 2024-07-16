D-CAMP: Steeves leading and learning this summer

FORT LAUDERDALE – This is a different summer for Ben Steeves.

After inking a two-year, two-way deal with the Florida Panthers back in March, the 22-year-old forward participated in the organization’s development camp last week at Baptist Health IcePlex.

First attending the camp as an undrafted kid in 2022, it kind of felt like things came full circle.

“It’s pretty cool,” Steeves said of eventually turning a camp invite into a contract. “You [initially] come in as a guy trying to learn a lot from the older, bigger players, and then at this point being under contract you’re looked at as a leader. It’s cool to kind of be a leader for younger players.”

While his own journey is far from complete, Steeves hopes his path inspires others.

Of the prospects at last week’s camp, roughly half were undrafted like he once was.

Whether you have a contract or not, hard work is the key to turning heads during camps.

“You choose how important development camps are, especially as a free agent,” Steeves said. “Getting your name on the radar, you can come in here and work hard and show the staff that you're a hard worker and maybe down the line you could have a chance of signing with a team.”

After attending his first camp with the Panthers, Steeves, who’d been working way through the junior ranks in the USHL with Sioux City, took his talents to the University of Minnesota-Duluth.

He made an impact immediately.

Named to the 2022-23 NCHC All-Rookie Team, Steeves finished second among NCAA freshmen with 21 goals, which were also tied for the third-most among all skaters in the conference. Filling up the cage, he also became the first rookie to score a pair of natural hat tricks in the school’s history.

In his final season in 2023-24, he scored 24 goals in 37 games.

Just nine days after his final collegiate contest, Steeves put pen to paper with the Panthers.

“Ben is a skilled forward who has showcased his goal-scoring ability the last two seasons with the University of Minnesota-Duluth,” Panthers President of Hockey Operations and General Manager Bill Zito said. “We are excited for him to continue his development within our organization.”

Right after signing, Steeves was able to get a taste of the pro level with the Charlotte Checkers.

Making his AHL debut on March 27, the Bedford, New Hampshire went on to record a goal and an assist while amassing a +3 plus/minus rating over eight games with the Checkers this past season.

Rather than dipping his toe into the waters of pro hockey, he was excited to dive right in.

“That was a really fun experience,” Steeves said. “Charlotte's an awesome place, and it was an awesome group. I've heard some guys going to different AHL teams had some tough experiences, just not being welcomed on a team, but the whole team welcomed me in. It was fun to get a lot of games and show what I can do. It was a good experience just to kind of get used to the pro level.”

Despite his reputation as a goal-scorer, Steeves is focused on more than just lighting the lamp.

“That's definitely my identity, but especially coming into pro I will be working on getting physically ready and being able to play with bigger guys,” Steeves said of his adjustments to the pro game. “I even noticed the jump from college to AHL, it's just a lot bigger. A lot of execution and I can handle the execution, but even just staying strong in the puck, being confident with possession is huge.”

Having already gone from being an undrafted player to watching the ink dry on his first contract, you can bet that Steeves won’t be shying away from putting in work heading into his first full pro season.

This past season was a checkpoint, not the final destination.

“I'm ready to get after it,” Steeves said. “Excited for the rest of the summer, trying to put on some more muscle and keep working hard and then I'll come ready [for training camp].”

When he does return, he’ll get a chance to rub elbows with the Stanley Cup champions.

For a fresh-faced pro, it’ll be a chance to learn from the best.

“I kind of just got chills thinking about it,” Steeves said. “Those guys, obviously they're winners, so I’m going to be a sponge and see what it's like being a pro and do the best I can to keep up with them.”