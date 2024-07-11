D-CAMP: ‘Some goals, some fun’ as camp ends with scrimmage

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Florida Panthers officially closed the book on their annual development with a spirited intrasquad scrimmage at Baptist Health IcexPlex on Thursday.

“It was what we expected,” Panthers Director of Player Personnel Bryan McCabe said. “Some goals, some fun, and no one got hurt. Knock on wood, that’s the biggest thing.”

As always, the game had a unique format.

Splitting up the 38 prospects into two different squads, the teams played three 15-minute periods. The first five minutes of each period was played at 5-on-5. The second five-minute block was played at 4-on-4. As you’ve probably guessed, the final five minutes was 3-on-3.

After each period, each team sent three skaters to a shootout.

In the end, Red squeezed out a 3-1 win over White.

Here’s how it went down.

With the action at 4-on-4, Mikulas Hovorka opened the scoring for Red when he beat Cooper Black with a cannon of a shot from the blue line to make it 1-0 in the first period.

One of the more-seasoned players at camp, Hovorka, who played professionally back home in Czechia in 2023-24, signed a two-year, entry-level contract with Florida in April.

“I’m so excited,” Hovorka said. “This is the best week yet. I can’t wait for main camp.”

In the shootout, Gracyn Sawchyn and Sandis Vilmans scored for Red.

Between the pipes, Olof Glifford, a fifth-round pick in 2023, was perfect for Red in the period.

Getting White on the board in the second period, Oliver Okuliar evened the score when he beat Tyler Muszelik on a breakaway to make it 1-1 with the action at 3-on-3.

Setting him free on the play, Jack Devine made a brilliant tap-pass in the neutral zone for the primary assist.

Already a two-time national champion at the University of Denver, Devine, a seventh-round pick back in 2022, will return to the Pioneers and chase a third ring as a senior in 2024-25.

“When you can cap your season off with a victory, it’s an amazing accomplishment,” said Devine, who ranked fourth in the nation with a career-high 27 goals last season. “It was a special year and one I was very lucky to experience.”

In the shootout, Jakub Kos scored for Red and Ludvig Jansson lit the lamp for White.

Netting what would go on to hold up as the game-winning goal in the third period, Josh Davies grabbed a loose puck in the slot and beat Callum Tung to give Red a 2-1 advantage.

With the net empty late in the period, Owen Lindmark cashed in to make it 3-1.

Adding one more goal for good measure, Hunter St. Martin scored for Red in the shootout.

A sixth-round pick just a few weeks ago in the 2024 NHL Draft, St. Martin is one of several players that are only just beginning their journey as a member of the Panthers organization.

“You are just learning step-by-step what it takes to be a pro,” the young forward said.

Overall, each prospect is heading home feeling better than when they arrived.

“It’s just a start, but it’s a good start for them,” McCabe said of camp.

Stay tuned to FloridaPanthers.com for more stories from development camp.