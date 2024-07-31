BLOG: Barkov, skateboarding and the Stanley Cup

Olympics?

Nah, the Stanley Cup is getting ready for the X-Games.

Prior to hosting a celebration for the ages at Nokia Arena in Tampere, Finland, Florida Panthers captain Aleksander Barkov first decided to do something radical with the Cup.

Enter professional skateboarder Marius Syvänen.

With a clean path of asphalt and a brick wall as a backdrop, the famous Finnish street skater left jaws on the floor when he cleared the Stanley Cup with a picturesque ollie.

Barkov and Phil Pritchard, the Keeper of the Cup, watched on in awe.

To see Syvänen clear the 35.25-inch tower of silver and nickel alloy