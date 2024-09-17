Florida Panthers Announce 2024-25 Training Camp Roster and Training Camp Fan Fest Presented by Baptist Health

SUNRISE, Fla.– Florida Panthers President of Hockey Operations & General Manager Bill Zito announced today the 54-man roster for the Panthers 2024-25 Training Camp presented by Baptist Health.

Florida’s roster consists of 31 forwards, 16 defensemen and seven goaltenders. Click **HERE** to download the full Panthers Training Camp roster.

The Panthers will host Training Camp Fan Fest presented by Baptist Health on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. Fans can watch the Panthers on the ice throughout the day, participate in family activities and games, interact with the Panthers mascots Stanley C. Panther and Viktor E. Ratt as well as the Florida Panthers Dance Team. The Baptist Health IcePlex will host various programming from 2-6 p.m. including public skating, free skating lessons and ‘Learn to Curl’ that will all be open to the public with pre-registration required at FTLWarMemorial.com.

Select Florida Panthers training camp practices at Baptist Health IcePlex will be free and open to the public throughout the year. Fans can check the Panthers open practice schedule at FTLWarMemorial.com/Hockey/Panthers-Open-Practices. The open practice schedule is subject to change and fans are encouraged to check this website before attending. Fans must abide by the Practice Rules & Conduct outlined therein.

Media can stay tuned for the full training camp schedule to be released separately. Fans may visit FloridaPanthers.com/Preseason for the Panthers full preseason schedule. Florida’s Sept. 22 doubleheader against Nashville at Amerant Bank Arena will feature donation-based admissions of $20 plus fees, benefitting the Florida Panthers Foundation and the growth of youth hockey in South Florida.

South Florida Scripps stations will broadcast four of the Cats preseason contests (Sept. 27 at Carolina, Sept. 28 vs. Carolina, Sept. 30 vs. Tampa Bay and Oct. 2 at Tampa Bay). All Scripps programming can be found on the Broward/Miami Dade home of the Panthers, WSFL, channel 39. In Palm Beach County and the Treasure Coast, fans can watch Panthers games on South Florida’s 9 (WHDT), and in Fort Myers, WFTX, channel 36.3. For complete broadcast information during the 2024-25 season, visit FloridaPanthers.com/HowToWatch.

The Florida Panthers are 2024 Stanley Cup Champions! 2024-25 Florida Panthers Territory Memberships are on sale now! Territory Members receive exclusive benefits, savings and access to special events as a Season Ticket Territory Member. Visit FloridaPanthers.com/Memberships to learn more, call the PUCK line (954.835.PUCK) or fill out this interest form to be contacted by a dedicated member of our team.

