Media Day: ‘The hangover concept? We don’t believe in it’

FORT LAUDERDALE – The Stanley Cup champions are back in town.

Following a summer spent celebrating with Lord Stanley on boats, in the air and everywhere in between, the Florida Panthers have their eyes on the prize once again.

Reporting for their annual Media Day at the Baptist Health IcePlex ahead of the start of training camp on Thursday, the anticipation of the new season was in the air.

“You get just this completely different source of energy that now you have a feeling of what it’s like and want it more,” head coach Paul Maurice said during his media availability on Wednesday. “It’s hard to explain, but I don’t think we’re going to be short on energy this year.”

After being defeated by the Vegas Golden Knights in the Stanley Cup Final in 2022-23, this past season was one for the books.

Going through a gauntlet of some of the league’s best goaltenders during their playoff run, the Panthers, who finished with 110 points to claim the Atlantic Division crown during the regular season (52-24-6), beat the Tampa Bay Lightning (4-1), Boston Bruins (4-2) and New York Rangers (4-2) before taking down the Edmonton Oilers (4-3) in a spectacular series that went the distance.

Hoping to be the last team standing once again, the Panthers will now look to become just the seventh team in NHL history to make three consecutive Finals, a short list that includes the Montreal Canadiens (1951-1960, 1965-1969), Toronto Maple Leafs (1947-1949), Detroit Red Wings (1941-1943), New York Islanders (1980-1984), Oilers (1983-1985) and Lightning (2020-2022).

They’ll also try to become the 10th team to win back-to-back Cups, following the Canadiens (1956-1960, 1965-1966, 1968-1969, 1976-1979), Red Wings (1936-1937, 1954-1955, 1997-1998), Maple Leafs (1947-1949, 1962-1964), Bruins (1929-1930), Flyers (1974-1975), Islanders (1980-1983), Oilers (1984-1985, 1987-1988), Pittsburgh Penguins (1991-1992, 2016-2017 and Lightning (2020-2021).

One of the hardest trophies to win in sports, making a deep run in the playoffs is no easy feat.

While many teams can experience a “championship hangover,” the Panthers aren’t planning on it.

“The hangover concept? We don’t believe in it,” Maurice said confidently.

Following a season and an offseason that created lifelong memories, the mood at Media Day made it clear that the Panthers are now ready to turn the page onto the new season with the same goal.

Just because a dream comes true doesn’t mean you can’t keep dreaming.

“I’m excited to compete for the dream again,” goaltender Sergei Bobrovsky said. “It doesn’t matter what happened in the past. I only care about the moment that’s in my hands right now and that’s this moment.”

The Panthers will start their pursuit again this week as training camp officially gets underway.

While some practices are closed, fans can attend the Training Camp Fan Fest presented by Baptist Health on Saturday, Sept. 21 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Baptist Health IcePlex in Fort Lauderdale. To stay up to date on open practices, click here.

The puck will drop for preseason Sunday, as the Panthers host the Nashville Predators for a doubleheader at Amerant Bank Arena.

To buy tickets, click here.