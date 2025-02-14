4 Nations Face-Off rivalry doubleheader is 'what you dream of'

MONTREAL -- Dylan Larkin was talking about what makes the Canada-United States hockey rivalry so special.

He mentioned the history of it, games he watched as a kid such as the 2010 Olympic gold-medal game and New Year's Eve battles at the World Juniors. He brought up getting together as a family as if it were a holiday, every time treating a U.S.-Canada game as their Super Bowl.

Then, in that moment as he was speaking Friday, it was almost as if Larkin, the U.S. forward from Waterford, Michigan, realized where he was, and where he will soon be.

"To be able to be a part of it Saturday night in Montreal," Larkin said, "it's perfect."

Rivalry Saturday at the 4 Nations Face-Off is almost here and it has the makings of being an epic doubleheader at Bell Centre.

Sweden against Finland in the afternoon (1 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"Prime time at home, 7 o'clock game (in Sweden) and 8 o'clock in Finland," Sweden defenseman Victor Hedman said. "There are going to be millions of people watching that game."

United States against Canada in the evening (8 p.m. ET; ABC, ESPN+, SN, TVAS).

"It's big, it's exciting," Canada forward Connor McDavid said. "Playing the Americans in Montreal, best-on-best tournament. It's what you dream of."

The United States leads the tournament with three points after a 6-1 win against Finland on Thursday. Canada has two points for its 4-3 overtime win against Sweden on Wednesday. Sweden has one point for the overtime loss. Finland has zero.

A U.S. regulation win will guarantee it a spot in the final at TD Garden in Boston on Thursday. A second regulation loss would eliminate Finland from contention to reach the final. There are other potential clinching scenarios at stake.

But all of that is part of the narrative that will matter at the end of the night.

The rivalries and everything they mean to the players and their nations carry the day.

"I love it," Hedman said.