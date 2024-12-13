RELEASE: Oilers recall Josh Brown from Condors

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday afternoon they have recalled defenceman Josh Brown from the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

The 30-year-old right-shot blueliner has appeared in three games for the Oilers this season with seven penalty minutes. Brown has also played 16 games for Bakersfield with three assists and 50 PIMs.

Earlier on Friday, defenceman Travis Dermott was claimed from the Oilers by the Minnesota Wild after he was placed on waivers on Thursday.

The move came after Edmonton claimed blueliner Alec Regula from the Boston Bruins on Wednesday.