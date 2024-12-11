RELEASE: Oilers claim Alec Regula off waivers from Boston

The right-shot defenceman has played 22 career NHL games and recorded one goal

GettyImages-1700732968
By EdmontonOilers.com Staff

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Wednesday they have claimed defenceman Alec Regula off waivers from the Boston Bruins.

The 24-year-old right-shot blueliner was drafted in the third round, 67th overall, by the Detroit Red Wings in 2018 and played 22 career NHL games with one goal for the Chicago Blackhawks after getting traded in October 2019.

Regula was then dealt from the Blackhawks to the Bruins in June 2023 as part of the trade that brought Taylor Hall to the Windy City. He spent the 2023-24 season with AHL Providence and played 55 games with four goals and 22 assists.

The native of West Bloomfield, Michigan, played three seasons in the Ontario Hockey League with the London Knights and was a teammate of Oilers defenceman Evan Bouchard in 2017-18.

