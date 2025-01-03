RELEASE: Oilers 50/50 to honour legacy of Joey Moss

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) announced today that the current Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers, running from today until January 11, will honour the legacy of Oil Country icon Joey Moss. The raffle is in support of Edmonton Down Syndrome Society (EDSS), Special Olympics Alberta and Winnifred Stewart Association.

For over 35 years, Joey Moss worked as the locker room attendant for the Edmonton Oilers, forging meaningful relationships with players, coaches, staff and fans. He was not just a super-fan, but an inspiration for individuals with Down syndrome, helping change stigmas and perceptions associated with intellectual abilities and demonstrating the importance of inclusion in sports.

Today, Joey's legacy lives on through community initiatives he helped establish, supporting thousands of people across Oil Country. To honour his memory, the Oilers play Joey's favorite song, "La Bamba" by Los Lobos, after every home victory.

"We are proud to partner with Edmonton Down Syndrome Society, Special Olympics Alberta and Winnifred Stewart Association to honour Joey and ensure his legacy continues to make a difference, by supporting and empowering individuals with Down syndrome," said Corey Smith, Board Chair, EOCF. "Joey did more than inspire our organization and team, he inspired an entire community to be more inclusive and understanding of people with intellectual disabilities. We miss you, Joey, but we will keep you in our hearts and continue to keep your legacy alive."

"Given the purposeful life that Joey Moss had built for himself with the support of those around him made a huge impact on our community," said Janet Tryhuba, Executive Director, Edmonton Down Syndrome Society. "He brought hope of the same to his friends with Down syndrome, they all want to emulate him and enjoy a life of independence, meaningful and productive opportunities. We are proudly providing expanded supports to families, educators and the community at the Joey Moss Literacy Centre for Excellence with a day program, social and recreational programs, family resources and interventions to the Down syndrome community. We are once again thrilled to partner with the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation in support of projects that enhance the lives of individuals born with Down syndrome."

"We are incredibly grateful to the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation for choosing to support Special Olympics through their 50/50 initiative," said Sue Gilchrist, CEO, Special Olympics Alberta. "The Oilers organization has long demonstrated a commitment to inclusion and community-building, making this partnership even more meaningful. Together, we're empowering athletes with intellectual disabilities to thrive in sport and in life, while fostering stronger, more inclusive communities."

"At Winnifred Stewart, we are deeply committed to creating inclusive and supportive environments where individuals with diverse abilities can thrive," said Emily Ruttan, CEO, Winnifred Stewart Association. "Joey's Home Mindful Hearts Memory Care Centre represents the next step in fulfilling that vision. With the support of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation, we are not just expanding our capacity – we're creating a space where dignity, comfort, and community come together. This transformative project honours Joey's incredible legacy while setting a new standard for specialized dementia care, ensuring that everyone has a voice, a choice, and a place to belong."

The current Oilers 50/50 raffle presented by Rogers will feature 15 early-bird prizes, including gift cards, multiple cash prizes, a signed Darnell Nurse jersey, premium Oilers tickets and a life-changing jackpot.

Customers who purchase $100 in 50/50 tickets will receive a $25 for Sorrentino's Restaurant Group and 10 free spins for the Oilers casino games on Play Alberta.

In addition to the main raffle, customers can purchase tickets for the February bonus raffle running until February 20. Oilers 50/50 tickets can be purchased anywhere in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.