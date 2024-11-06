RELEASE: Indigenous Celebration game returns Wednesday

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers will be recognizing and celebrating the culture, history, leadership and talent of Indigenous Peoples and communities during their Indigenous Celebration game on Wednesday, November 6, when the club hosts the Vegas Golden Knights at Rogers Place.

As part of the celebration, the Oilers are honoured to welcome these distinguished elders: International Chief Wilton Littlechild, Treaty Six First Nation Grand Chief/Enoch Cree First Nation Chief Cody Thomas, Treaty Eight Grand Chief Trevor Mercredi, Inuit Elder Edna Elias, Andrea Sandmaier, President of the Otipemisiwak Métis Government and Dave Lamouche, President of the Metis Settlement General Council.

"I am grateful for OEG and the Edmonton Oilers continued partnership and dedication to making the game of hockey more inclusive and welcoming for Indigenous Peoples," said International Chief Wilton Littlechild. "Their efforts to highlight our culture through this annual celebration game is not only good for hockey, it helps foster greater understanding of Indigenous Peoples in Canada and makes our community more inclusive and welcoming for all."

This year's celebration will include a pre-game ceremony, recognizing Indigenous leaders from across Northern Alberta with performances by Indigenous drummers and dancers. The celebration will also feature Metis fiddler Alex Kusturok performing on the Rogers Place concourse before the game and in bowl during the second intermission, Christina Hollingworth from the Enoch Cree Nation performing O Canada in Cree, and Enoch Cree Minor Hockey players taking part in the Rogers Skills Challenge during the first intermission.

"OEG Sports & Entertainment and the Oilers are honoured to once again host our Indigenous Celebration game," said Tim Shipton, Executive Vice President, OEG Sports & Entertainment. "This game provides our fans with the opportunity to learn about the history, culture and traditions of Indigenous Peoples, while honouring the important Indigenous community and fan base right here in Oil Country. We value our long-standing relationship with the Indigenous community and are committed to deepening our understanding so we can continue to honour and set an example for inclusivity in the National Hockey League and our community."

The Oilers will also be recognizing three Indigenous leaders in sport who have made an impact in their community and beyond, including former University of Alberta and Canadian national team wrestler Taylor McPherson, Concordia University women’s volleyball Head Coach Kerrie Buchberger and Fort McMurray Wood Buffalo Community Leader and minor hockey coach Shay Laurent.

A limited number of single game tickets for the Indigenous Celebration game on November 6 are still available at EdmontonOilers.com/Tickets.

Wednesday's Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers is in support of Spirit North, helping ensure that Indigenous youth have access to quality sport and recreation programming. The jackpot draw will take place at 11:00 PM after the game on November 6.

"We're incredibly grateful to be a recipient of the Oilers 50/50," said Gary St. Amand, CEO of Spirit North. "This support goes straight to our partnerships with over 40 Indigenous schools and community groups across Alberta, helping us create programs that connect Indigenous youth to sport, play, the land, and their own potential."

Oilers 50/50 tickets are available for anyone currently in Alberta at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.