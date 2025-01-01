RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's Second Star of the Month

EDMONTON, AB – New year, same Leon.

Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl rang in 2025 with an accolade from the NHL, receiving the Second Star of the Month honour for December after scoring 10 goals and 14 assists in 13 games.

Draisaitl led Edmonton to a 9-3-1 record last month, tallying three game-winning goals (tied for first in the NHL), 15 even-strength points (tied for third) and nine power-play points (tied for third).

The German superstar enters January on a 12-game point streak and notched eight multi-point performances last month, including seven straight from Dec. 5-19, also reaching the 900-point milestone for his career on Dec. 19 vs. Boston.

At 751 games played, he became the fourth-fastest active player to accumulate 900 points, behind only Oilers teammate Connor McDavid (602 games), Sidney Crosby (677 games) and Nikita Kucherov (743 games).

The 29-year-old, who won the Hart Memorial Trophy, Ted Lindsay Award and Art Ross Trophy in 2019-20, paces the NHL with 27 goals and sits second with 56 points through 37 total appearances this season.

Colorado's Nathan MacKinnon was named First Star and New Jersey's Jacob Markstrom rounded out the trio.