RELEASE: Broberg & Erne loaned to Bakersfield

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers announced Friday morning they have loaned defenceman Philip Broberg and forward Adam Erne to the AHL's Bakersfield Condors.

Broberg was recalled on Tuesday and played Wednesday and Thursday's games against the Arizona Coyotes and Colorado Avalanche, recording two assists and averaging 17:05 time on ice.

Erne was recalled on Wednesday and suited up in last night's regular season finale against the Avalanche, playing 8:40 and recording one hit.

The playoff-bound Condors conclude their regular season schedule with a home-and-home against the Henderson Silver Knights tonight on the road and tomorrow in Bakersfield.