PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Edmonton Oilers are hoping that the same lineup from Games 1 & 2 can start getting the bounces and bringing their goals against down to a comfortable level beginning on Friday night in Game 3 against the Kings.

The Blue & Orange held a full pre-game skate at Crypto.com Arena on Friday morning where their forward lines, defence pairs and starting goalie were all status quo from their opening two games as they look for more out of the same lineup when it comes to defending in their own zone and creating their own puck luck.

The Oilers have allowed nine goals so far in their first-round series with the Kings despite their offence helping them through some tough bounces and defensive errors in Games 1 & 2, contributing 11 goals as the series shifts over to Los Angeles for Games 3 & 4 tied at one game apiece.

A handful of hard-luck bounces in Game 2 contributed to their 5-4 overtime defeat, with none more impactful than a fortunate neutral-zone redirection by Quinton Byfield on Anze Kopitar's game-winner 2:07 into sudden death that set the LA captain up for a breakaway.

Edmonton was still able to fight back from 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 deficits in the defeat, but a couple of defensive errors – like Evan Bouchard's missed breakout pass in the first period – still need to be cleaned up if they want to show themselves as the superior team in their third consecutive first-round showdown with Los Angeles.