PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers at Kings (Game 3)

View the Oilers projected lines, defence pairings & starting goaltender for Game 3 against the Kings on Friday night at Crypto.com Arena

GettyImages-2001735620
By Jamie Umbach
@JamieUmbach EdmontonOilers.com

LOS ANGELES, CA – The Edmonton Oilers are hoping that the same lineup from Games 1 & 2 can start getting the bounces and bringing their goals against down to a comfortable level beginning on Friday night in Game 3 against the Kings.

The Blue & Orange held a full pre-game skate at Crypto.com Arena on Friday morning where their forward lines, defence pairs and starting goalie were all status quo from their opening two games as they look for more out of the same lineup when it comes to defending in their own zone and creating their own puck luck.

The Oilers have allowed nine goals so far in their first-round series with the Kings despite their offence helping them through some tough bounces and defensive errors in Games 1 & 2, contributing 11 goals as the series shifts over to Los Angeles for Games 3 & 4 tied at one game apiece.

A handful of hard-luck bounces in Game 2 contributed to their 5-4 overtime defeat, with none more impactful than a fortunate neutral-zone redirection by Quinton Byfield on Anze Kopitar's game-winner 2:07 into sudden death that set the LA captain up for a breakaway.

Edmonton was still able to fight back from 2-0, 3-1 and 4-3 deficits in the defeat, but a couple of defensive errors – like Evan Bouchard's missed breakout pass in the first period – still need to be cleaned up if they want to show themselves as the superior team in their third consecutive first-round showdown with Los Angeles.

Kris discusses the Oilers lineup after Friday's morning skate

Head Coach Kris Knoblauch says the first 20 minutes will be critical to their team's success in retaking the series lead in a tough building like Crypto.com Arena.

"I think it's very important that we play 60 minutes as always," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "We got behind in the first period, which made it really difficult to come from behind against one of the best offensive teams in the NHL this regular season. So a lot of credit to our players sticking with it and playing hard and getting the opportunity to possibly winning that game, but the first period is going to be very important – especially coming into this building.

"We've seen it twice this season coming in here with how strong they've started, so it's imperative that we get off to a good start."

View the Oilers Projected Lineup for Game 3 vs. the Kings:

Henrique - McDavid - Hyman
Nugent-Hopkins - Draisaitl - Foegele
Kane - McLeod - Perry
Holloway - Carrick - Janmark

Ekholm - Bouchard
Nurse - Ceci
Kulak - Desharnais

Skinner

