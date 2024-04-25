GAME RECAP: Kings 5, Oilers 4 (OT - Game 2)

EDMONTON, AB – Them's the breaks and them's the bounces.

"It just felt like if were able to get the lead, we could have finished the game," Head Coach Kris Knoblauch said. "But we weren't quite able to do that."

After being victimized by some bad luck over the full 60 minutes, the Oilers managed to fight back over the second and third periods to force overtime, but the final bounce against them would ultimately lead to the Kings delivering the final blow just 2:07 into the extra period of Game 2 on Wednesday night.

Anze Kopitar ended the game in overtime on a breakaway that was created by a redirection off the stick of Quinton Byfield in the neutral zone, sending the puck into the path of his team's captain for an uncontested look that he placed top shelf to earn the Kings a 5-4 victory at Rogers Place and a split of the series heading back to Los Angeles for Games 3 & 4.

"Since the third period [of Game 1], just some really tough bounces happening," said Skinner, who made 21 saves in the defeat. "That's not saying that it leaked into tonight. It's just that they're getting some good puck luck right now. We've also had our fair share of puck luck as well, so that's how hockey works sometimes and puck luck wasn't on our side tonight."

Dylan Holloway announced his post-season breakout with the first two NHL playoff goals of his career, beating Kings netminder Cam Talbot on two clean shots from the top of the circle that were both set up by Mattias Janmark, but the 22-year-old's effort in the comeback couldn't stop LA from benefitting from a few breaks and stealing Game 2 from the Blue & Orange.

"He played really well tonight," Knoblauch added. "I was very happy with his skating and confidence shooting the puck. His catch and the release are something that he's worked on a tremendous amount over the past two years here, and it's paying off. He played a really good game."

Game 3 is set for Friday night at Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles.