LIVE UPDATES: Oilers at Rangers

Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers visit the Rangers at Madison Square Garden

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers complete a weekend back-to-back at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers on Sunday.

Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.

Mike speaks to the media prior to Sunday's game against the Rangers

FIRST PERIOD

19:10: EDM GOAL | Connor McDavid - Evan Bouchard

COAST-TO-COAST CONNOR McDAVID! WHAT A GOAL TO GET US GOING AT THE GARDEN! Goalie Matt Tomkins fends off the first shot from Mika Zibanejad to Evan Bouchard, who unloads it to Connor McDavid at the Oilers' blueline before he RIPS up the ice, burns Vladislav Gavrikov on the outside, and cuts towards the crease to beat Dylan Garand with a flip over his glove.

McDavid's incredible season-opening point streak reaches 15 games. EDM 1, NYR 0

McDavid tears through the Rangers to score a terrific early goal

QUICK STAT:  With his first-period goal, McDavid is now riding a 15-game point streak (9G, 29A), which is the sixth-longest point streak of his career. His longest was 20 games, Dec. 4, 2025 to Jan. 13, 2026 (19G, 27A).

The goal was McDavid’s 418th career goal, which moves him past Glenn Anderson for the fourth most in franchise history. Additionally, he is riding an NHL record 14-game assist streak to begin a season. Entering play tonight at MSG (29A), his 14-game assist streak is also the longest such assist streak of his career after establishing the new mark on Saturday afternoon on Long Island. 

13:41: EDM GOAL | Colton Dach - Evan Bouchard

DACH DOUBLES IT UP! Edmonton goes up two on a shot along the ice that goes five-hole on Garand on only their fourth shot. The Rangers' netminder drops his head low as he'll feel like he should've had that, and the Oilers are smelling blood in the water early inside a rink they've won four consecutive games prior to tonight.

Bouchard picks up another helper and has two tonight to reach 18 assists this season and a league-leading +22 plus-/minus. EDM 2, NYR 0

Dach goes five-hole to double the Oilers' lead at Madison Square Garden

QUICK STAT: Dach notched the Oilers' second goal of the game for his second of the season, and he now has three points (2G, 1A) over his last four games.

With assists on both Dach and McDavid’s goals, Evan Bouchard now has 60 career multi-assist games (5 this season) and 93 career multi-point games (7 this season), which passes Craig Simpson for the 13th most multi-point games in franchise history.

11:07: Bouchard has a goal disallowed for goalie interference committed by Dach inside the crease.

7:35: EDM PENALTY | Kasperi Kapanen tripping against Alexis Lafreniere

6:11: NYR PENALTY | Will Cuylle tripping against Owen Michaels

END OF 1 | EDM 2, NYR 0

Shots: EDM 7, NYR 5

SECOND PERIOD

11:20: NYR PENALTY | Noah Laba holding against Connor Murphy

10:11: EDM GOAL | Evan Bouchard - Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid

BOUCH BOMB FROM UP TOP! No. 2 has three points tonight as the Oilers increase their lead to 3-0 on a wicked blast from the league's leading scorer from the back end, beating Garand into the top shelf on a clean look from between the circles. McDavid has another assist to extend his own NHL record season-opening assist streak to 15 games, while Draisaitl gets the secondary helper.

Those three represent the League's top three scorers (McDavid - 39, Draisaitl - 27, Bouchard - 26). EDM 3, NYR 0

Bouchard blasts it top shelf for his third point & a 3-0 lead for the Oilers

6:38: NYR GOAL | Pavel Dorofeyev - Scott Morrow

The Rangers end the shutout streak at 159:20, the fifth-longest in team history, as Dorofeyev scoops it over Tomkins in close after Lafreniere was guided into the crease by his own team's defender in Murphy. The Oilers elect not to challenge the play, and it's a two-goal game. There'll be no third consecutive shutout for the Oilers.

The Rangers have been pressing this period with a 10-2 shot advantage, so you can't say they haven't earned it. EDM 3, NYR 1

0.0: Colton Dach nearly goes through the legs from his knees for his second goal, before Mattias Ekholm is robbed by Garand before the end of the intermission.

END OF 2 | EDM 3, NYR 1

Shots: NYR 15, EDM 7

THIRD PERIOD

Check back for updates.

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Frederic - Michaels - Hallander

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson

Jarry
Tomkins

PRE-GAME INTERVIEWS

News Feed

RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Month

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers

McDavid extends season-opening point streak to 14, Oilers blank Islanders

QUICK RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 0

RELEASE: EOCF 50/50 raffle supporting CFB Wainwright underway

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Islanders

BLOG: Oilers depth fuels Edmonton's shutout performance in the Battle of Alberta

McDavid sets NHL season-opening assist streak mark, Oilers shut out Flames

QUICK RECAP: Oilers 4, Flames 0

RELEASE: Hyman placed on IR; Dickinson activated

PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman to be placed on IR; Oilers set to host Flames in Battle of Alberta

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

BLOG: Ekholm & Dickinson close to returning, could be back against Calgary

Postava wins first NHL start, Red Wings rally past Oilers in shootout

QUICK RECAP: Red Wings 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings