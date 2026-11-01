LIVE UPDATES: Oilers at Rangers

QUICK STAT: With his first-period goal, McDavid is now riding a 15-game point streak (9G, 29A), which is the sixth-longest point streak of his career. His longest was 20 games, Dec. 4, 2025 to Jan. 13, 2026 (19G, 27A).

The goal was McDavid’s 418th career goal, which moves him past Glenn Anderson for the fourth most in franchise history. Additionally, he is riding an NHL record 14-game assist streak to begin a season. Entering play tonight at MSG (29A), his 14-game assist streak is also the longest such assist streak of his career after establishing the new mark on Saturday afternoon on Long Island.

13:41: EDM GOAL | Colton Dach - Evan Bouchard

DACH DOUBLES IT UP! Edmonton goes up two on a shot along the ice that goes five-hole on Garand on only their fourth shot. The Rangers' netminder drops his head low as he'll feel like he should've had that, and the Oilers are smelling blood in the water early inside a rink they've won four consecutive games prior to tonight.

Bouchard picks up another helper and has two tonight to reach 18 assists this season and a league-leading +22 plus-/minus. EDM 2, NYR 0