PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings 10.26

OILERS TEAM SCOPE

The Oilers are getting plenty of production from their top trio of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Evan Bouchard, all currently in the top three in NHL scoring, but they'll need the rest of their lineup to contribute more when the Red Wings come to town.

More importantly, they'll need a better effort from top to bottom like the one they saw out of the Maple Leafs on Saturday.

All three of McDavid, Draisaitl and Bouchard pitched in with multi-point nights in a 7-2 defeat, with McDavid & Bouchard extending their respective point streaks to 11 and eight games, while Draisaitl is on a six-game scoring streak with nine goals. But the Maple Leafs overwhelmed them in a one-sided contest, attacking with all four lines and having 13 different players get on the scoresheet.

In between the pipes, Tristan Jarry allowed six goals on 32 shots in comparison to Anthony Stolarz, who made 30 saves to help extend their own win streak to five.

"I thought we were going to be right," Head Coach Mike Babcock said. "We weren't, but give them credit. They got ready, they came in here, they're on a road trip, they got prepared, and they played harder and faster for longer than we did. Better defensively, better offensively, just better."