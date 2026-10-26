PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings 10.26

RED WINGS TEAM SCOPE
Like the Oilers, the Red Wings are just off having a six-game point streak snapped in their final trip to the Scotiabank Saddledome on Saturday, falling 4-1 to the Calgary Flames as they look to close out their four-game Western road trip in Edmonton on Monday with a victory to take home.
To keep the theme going, Head Coach Todd McLellan said the Flames were better in multiple areas, especially on special teams, where Calgary scored on both of their power plays and stopped Detroit on both of their chances on the man advantage.
Both the coach & players cited it as one of their poorer efforts of the season.
“I just never really felt like we got traction in the game,” forward Andrew Copp said. “We had some good shifts, maybe a couple good minutes at a time, but never really kind of fully got in control of the game and shift after shift where we were doing all the right things. So, some little mistakes that kind of cost us shifts where it was a good shift, then something happens and all of a sudden, we’re in our own zone, or we’re taking a penalty."
"It wasn’t our best night, for sure. We have one more game to salvage the road trip.”
Forward Alex DeBrincat, who signed a seven-year extension at an AAV of $13 million earlier this month, leads the Red Wings in scoring with six goals 12 points ahead of Lucas Raymond (3G, 6A) and former Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson (4G, 4A).
Goaltender John Gibson made 22 saves in the loss to the Flames and owns a 3-4-0 record, a .867 save percentage and 3.44 goals-against average,