PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Rangers

NEW YORK, NY – Keep it goin' at the Garden.

After the Edmonton Oilers secured their second straight shutout on Saturday in a 4-0 win over the New York Islanders, the Blue & Orange will look to carry that momentum into Madison Square Garden on Sunday as they close out a weekend back-to-back against the New York Rangers.

Tristan Jarry made all 18 saves to record his second straight clean sheet, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scored twice in a complete victory to maintain their perfect road record at 6-0-0. Their overall record improved to 10-2-2 this season, good enough for first place in the Pacific Division and Western Conference, and only second to the Carolina Hurricanes in the overall standings.

Over back-to-back blanks, the Oilers have allowed only 42 shots against – a sign that Head Coach Mike Babcock's approach to suppressing opponents' offence as they work to make early strides in keeping the puck out of their own net is really starting to take hold in the locker room.

The bench boss is liking the commitment he's seeing from his team on the defensive end, with Sunday's win being a good example of what they're trying to accomplish as they focus on their play away from the puck at this early point of the season.

"We're trying to create a plan that works all year long and at playoff time, so we're trying to commit to doing things right," Babcock said. "We're going to get way heavier and way better offensively, but our priority right now is to be better without the puck and try not to give up as much and learn to play that way every night. You're going to have shifts; everyone understands that, but play that way every night, and you'll have success."