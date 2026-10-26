PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

View the Oilers' projected lines, defence pairings & goaltender for Monday's meeting with Detroit

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers look to bounce back from Saturday's defeat as they continue their five-game homestand at Rogers Place with a visit from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry will make his second straight start, while forward Isaac Howard will return to the lineup on the four line next to Trent Frederic and Colton Dach in place of Max Jones, who'll be an extra forward alongside Filip Hallander.

After being a healthy scratch on Saturday, Trent Frederic will return to the fourth line as he works to regain his confidence and make an impact, scoring one goal and averaging 9:40 of ice time over 10 games this season.

"Being harder on the puck is more of the message," Frederic said. "When I have the puck, be hard on it, win my battles, and just play physical and get some heavy hits."

Mattias Ekholm was on the ice for the morning skate but remains out with an upper-body injury, along with Jason Dickinson, as both skaters hope to be available for the Oilers on their upcoming three-game road trip to New York starting this weekend.

Mike speaks to the media prior to Monday's game vs. the Red Wings

After the Oilers were hit for seven goals in a complete effort from the Maple Leafs in Saturday's 7-2 loss on home ice, putting an end to their three-game win streak, Head Coach Mike Babcock wants to see his side respond by quickly getting back to playing to their identity and building out their roles

Despite being 8-2-1 this season, there's still plenty for them to work on to establish themselves as a four-line team and produce more at even strength beyond their top line and first-unit power play, which has accounted for a large part of their scoring.

"We're a work in progress," Babcock said. "I thought it was going pretty good, and then I didn't like it as much. So the bottom line is we just got to keep plugging away. Just like in life, in the National Hockey League, you want your ups to be longer than your downs. And when you're having a down, you want to get it turned around in a hurry, so that's our focus."

Leon chats before the Oilers host the Red Wings at Rogers Place on Monday

View the Oilers Projected lineup vs. Detroit below:

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Formenton - Michaels - Joseph
Frederic - Dach - Howard 

Mukhamadullin - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Walman - Emberson 

Jarry
Tomkins

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