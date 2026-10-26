PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers look to bounce back from Saturday's defeat as they continue their five-game homestand at Rogers Place with a visit from the Detroit Red Wings on Monday.

Goaltender Tristan Jarry will make his second straight start, while forward Isaac Howard will return to the lineup on the four line next to Trent Frederic and Colton Dach in place of Max Jones, who'll be an extra forward alongside Filip Hallander.

After being a healthy scratch on Saturday, Trent Frederic will return to the fourth line as he works to regain his confidence and make an impact, scoring one goal and averaging 9:40 of ice time over 10 games this season.

"Being harder on the puck is more of the message," Frederic said. "When I have the puck, be hard on it, win my battles, and just play physical and get some heavy hits."

Mattias Ekholm was on the ice for the morning skate but remains out with an upper-body injury, along with Jason Dickinson, as both skaters hope to be available for the Oilers on their upcoming three-game road trip to New York starting this weekend.