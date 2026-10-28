PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

The Oilers host the Flames in the first Battle of Alberta of the season on Wednesday at Rogers Place

GettyImages-2252717905
By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers host the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place on Tuesday in the first Battle of Alberta of the 2026-27 season.

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet at 6:30 PM MT or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

The Oilers fall 4-3 in the shootout to the Red Wings on Monday

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

EDMONTON, AB – Bring 'em out for the first Battle of Alberta.

Two provincial rivals will cross battle lines at Rogers Place for the first time this season on Wednesday night when the Edmonton Oilers and Calgary Flames renew their rivalry in the Battle of Alberta.

The Oilers will contest hockey's fiercest rivalry with the Flames over four games this season, starting on Wednesday with the first contest of the season series that will be put on hold after that until the new year in March, when they face one another three times over Edmonton's final 18 regular-season games – including their final two trips to Scotiabank Saddledome on Mar. 3 and Mar. 23.

The Oilers are making sure that they're going to leave it all out there against their rivals, as they look to rebound from back-to-back losses on home ice to a pair of Original Six franchises in the Maple Leafs and Red Wings – falling 7-2 to Toronto on Saturday before settling for a single point in Monday's 4-3 shootout defeat to Detroit.

While there wasn't a lot to build on for the Oilers against the Maple Leafs, Head Coach Mike Babcock liked the way that his team was pushed against the Red Wings, with one mistake with Detroit's net empty in the final minutes ending up costing them a victory after they showed resolve during a one-sided second period in favour of the visitors.

Mattias speaks to the media following Tuesday's practice at Rogers Place

Those contests are important teaching moments, Babcock added, because they put the team in difficult situations where they can improve on those details and find more consistency for the long haul, and the bench boss is thankful for those opportunities for his side to get pushed into becoming a better team.

"Night in and night out, you got to find a way to get better," the bench boss said. "Teams are checking us hard. I appreciate that from them. It gives us the best chance to get better. We have to get comfortable in a tight-checking atmosphere where they give you no room, because in the end, if we want to be successful, that's where we've got to thrive.  

"To think we're just going to go up and down the ice and play river hockey and have success, we're not, so let's learn how to grind and let's embrace the ultra-competitive feeling that the other team gives you when they won't give you any room."

The Flames, meanwhile, are enjoying a patch of positive results, winning three straight games over the Wild, Red Wings and Maple Leafs and riding that momentum into Wednesday's provincial clash in Oil Country.

After Dustin Wolf started in goal for the Flames in their 5-2 win over Toronto on Monday, Calgary is likely to turn back to Devin Cooley to make the start in Edmonton, having won each of his last four starts with a combined 1.50 goals-against average and a .955 save percentage.

News Feed

BLOG: Ekholm & Dickinson close to returning, could be back against Calgary

Postava wins first NHL start, Red Wings rally past Oilers in shootout

QUICK RECAP: Red Wings 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

Stolarz makes 30 saves, Maple Leafs slow down McDavid, Oilers

QUICK RECAP: Maple Leafs 7, Oilers 2

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

FEATURE: Weathering The Storm

McDavid, Draisaitl each has five points, Oilers defeat Hurricanes in shootout

QUICK RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 5 (SO)

RELEASE: Oilers activate Nugent-Hopkins; place Dickinson on IR

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

RELEASE: Indigenous Celebration game returns Thursday

BLOG: Oilers' special teams shine against Wild on Bouchard's special night

Bouchard scores in OT, Oilers recover against Wild to stay hot

QUICK RECAP: Oilers 4, Wild 3 (OT)