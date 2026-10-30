RELEASE: EOCF 50/50 raffle supporting CFB Wainwright underway

EDMONTON, AB – The Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation (EOCF) is partnering with Wounded Warriors Canada and STARS to support Canadian Armed Forces (CAF) members and their families following the tragedy at CFB Wainwright. Through the Oilers 50/50 presented by Rogers, the Foundation is raising funds to support trauma resiliency programs for CAF members and their families, while helping ensure critical emergency care and response services remain available when needed most. The raffle is open now through November 5, providing Oil Country with an opportunity to come together to support those affected.

“On behalf of the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation and all of Oil Country, we extend our deepest condolences to the families and loved ones of the four CAF members who lost their lives,” said Myrna Khan, Executive Director, EOCF. “Our thoughts are with those injured and everyone impacted by this tragedy. During this incredibly difficult time, we hope to come together as a community to provide support to CAF members and their families through Wounded Warriors Canada’s support programs and the vital work of STARS in providing critical emergency care to those in need.”

Wounded Warriors Canada is working to assess the psychological impact of the tragedy at CFB Wainwright and identify the long-term needs of those affected. Funds raised will help provide ongoing support to CAF members and their families, including trauma resiliency training to support their psychological well-being.

“The devastating fire at CFB Wainwright has deeply affected the Canadian Armed Forces community across Oil Country,” said Scott Maxwell, CEO, Wounded Warriors Canada. “Our thoughts are with the injured CAF members, the families of the four fallen soldiers, the impacted First Responders, and the healthcare workers who are working tirelessly to save lives. We’re committed to doing what we can to support those struggling with the impacts of this tragedy in the weeks and months ahead and are able to assist thanks to the help from our partners at the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation through the Oilers 50/50.”

STARS played a critical role in the multi-agency emergency response at CFB Wainwright, deploying resources from its Edmonton, Calgary and Saskatoon bases to help transport patients following the tragedy. Funds raised will help support STARS’ ongoing efforts to provide lifesaving emergency care to those in need.

“STARS is an organization built by the community, for the community, which means our ability to provide lifesaving care is not possible without partners like the Edmonton Oilers Community Foundation,” said Dr. John Froh, president and CEO, STARS. “Support from the 50/50 raffle will enable us to continue standing at the forefront of critical care and ensure we can be there for the next patient who needs us.”

50/50 tickets can be purchased at EdmontonOilers.com/5050.