PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Islanders

The Oilers begin a three-game road trip in New York on Saturday afternoon against the Islanders at UBS Arena in the first of back-to-back games this weekend

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers begin a three-game road trip in New York on Saturday afternoon with the first of a back-to-back against the New York Islanders at UBS Arena.

You can watch the game live on Sportsnet at 12:00 PM MT or listen on the Oilers Radio Network, including 880CHED. Subscribe to Oilers+ to unlock more exclusive live and behind-the-scenes content.

Jarry records the 24-save shutout in a 4-0 win over the Flames

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers at Islanders

ELMONT, NY – “You have to earn your own way.”

As the Edmonton Oilers hit Long Island to begin a three-game road trip through the Big Apple against the New York Islanders on Saturday afternoon, the team’s coaches and players are sticking to the process of working to become the complete package this season despite an already impressive start with a 9-2-2 record through 13 games.

The Oilers will take on the Islanders looking to build on Wednesday’s 4-0 shutout of the Calgary Flames in the Battle of Alberta, having responded to losses to Toronto and Detroit with vital depth contributions from Tristan Jarry with a 24-save shutout and goals from Mathieu Joseph, Alex Formenton, Kasperi Kapanen and Mattias Ekholm.

Edmonton’s top offensive leaders in Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl and Evan Bouchard continue to plug away offensively, after the captain set a new NHL assist streak record of 13 games (28A) with two more helpers to help extinguish the red-hot Flames, who’d won four straight games. McDavid leads Minnesota’s Kirill Kaprizov and teammate Leon Draisaitl by 12 points in the NHL scoring race, while Bouchard ties for fifth with 22 points alongside Colorado’s Nathan MacKinnon.

Mike speaks to the media following Friday's practice on Long Island

While the offence has been a big reason for Edmonton’s early-season success, Head Coach Mike Babcock is judging the team as a whole based on the effort they come out with every single night and how they’re able to operate as a full unit, with accountability being one of his biggest motivators for the group.

“Our ability to win races and win battles,” Head Coach Mike Babcock said. “I think it's a simple game and determined by effort. But if you have effort and you don't have structure, you're not playing together. You’ve got to arrive as five everywhere, and you’ve got to play together. The more you know what the other person's doing, the more space there is for all of you, so that's what we're trying to learn now. 

“We're a work in progress. We understand that. Lots of times in the game, we like what we're doing, and sometimes, it's not as pretty, but that's just the process.”

The players say they always know where they stand with Babcock, which is something that Leon Draisaitl says is something that’s hugely important at this stage of their careers as they work to get over the final hurdle and win the Stanley Cup.

Leon speaks to the media following Friday's practice on Long Island

“You're getting called out on whatever you're not doing right to help the team win, and we've asked for that,” the German said. “ We need that, we wanted that, and we're getting it, and that's a good thing. We all understand within our group that no one is allowed to do anything more than anyone else, right?"

"Our top end guys, they might have a little bit of a longer leash when it comes to offence, but at the end of the day, our identity and the way we play, we're all going to play the same way, and we're all going to have the same mindset towards that.  So he's very hard on that and that's the way it should be.”

Edmonton’s overall growth has been accelerated by a number of early-season injuries, pushing others into a bigger share of the responsibility and allowing their depth options to earn their own confidence, which will only build on what they’ve established as a team through the first full month of the campaign.

Babcock picked out Colton Dach as a player who’s thriving right now thanks to some added responsibility, with the forward from Fort Saskatchewan playing with extra confidence that he’s earned himself after being put in the right position to succeed.

“No one wants injuries, but I think you might as well embrace it,” he said. “We want to win today.  And so you might as well embrace what's going on in your life and then get the best out of that possible thing. 

"So when I look at the whole situation, and I look at a guy like Dacher, I can just tell in practice, he's making plays he didn't make three weeks ago because he feels good about himself. I would like to tell you I helped him with his confidence. I didn't. What he did is he worked hard, and he did something right, and he earned his confidence.”

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