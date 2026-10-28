BLOG: Ekholm & Dickinson close to returning, could be back against Calgary

EDMONTON, AB – There could be a pair of big additions for the Battle of Alberta.
While both defenceman Mattias Ekholm & forward Jason Dickinson will tell you that they feel good to go, it's going to take the concerted minds of the Oilers medical staff to make the final call on their status for Wednesday's meeting with the Flames.
Both Oilers skaters are looking to get back into the lineup from their respective injuries on Wednesday, with Coach Babcock saying the decisions will likely be made in the morning, but their availability for Edmonton's clash with Calgary looks promising after being regular participants during Tuesday's practice at Rogers Place.
If not against the Flames, their returns look locked in for Edmonton's upcoming three-game road trip to New York, which begins with the first of back-to-back games on Saturday against the Islanders.