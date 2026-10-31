QUICK RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 0

Tristan Jarry posts his second straight shutout with 18 saves & Ryan Nugent-Hopkins scores twice for the Oilers, who improve to 6-0-0 on the road with a 4-0 win over the Islanders on Halloween

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

ELMONT, NY – Nightmare on Elm(ont) Street.

Tristan Jarry made 18 saves for his second straight shutout, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of goals for the Edmonton Oilers, who blanked their opponents for the second game in a row as they celebrated Halloween with a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena to begin a three-game road trip through New York.

Behind a strong defensive performance from the Oilers, Jarry was able to lock in his first back-to-back clean sheets in six seasons (2021), while the offence was powered by a three-goal third period from the Blue & Orange, where Nugent-Hopkins netted his second and third goals of the campaign, including one on the power play.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring at 11:18 of the second period off a hard forecheck and turnover made by Kasperi Kapanen, before Vasily Podkolzin capitalized on his ninth goal of the season only 62 seconds later to double Edmonton's advantage.

With 1:34 to go in the middle frame, Connor McDavid set up No. 93 for his second goal to extend his NHL-record season-opening assist streak to 14 games, giving the captain eight goals and 29 assists over a matching 14-game point streak to start the year.

Jason Dickinson added an empty-netter for his first goal of the season as the Oilers improved to 6-0-0 on the road, where they've outscored opponents 34-13.

Edmonton improves to 10-2-2 this season and will continue their road trip with the second of a back-to-back on Saturday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.

EDM at NYI | Recap

FIRST PERIOD

17:38: NYI PENALTY | Emil Heineman five-minute major & a game misconduct for kneeing on Isaac Howard

Heineman goes knee-on-knee with Howard in the neutral zone, leading to the Oilers forward needing to be helped off the ice. Heineman is assessed a five-minute major that's upheld by an official review, resulting in his ejection and an extended power play for the Oilers.

The Oilers & Islanders are likely to play this game with 11 forwards, with Howard's status uncertain for the remainder of the game, but he was unable to put any weight on his left leg.

15:15: EDM PENALTY | Ryan Nugent-Hopkins tripping against Scott Mayfield

11:58: NYI PENALTY | Victor Eklund tripping against Jason Dickinson

3:48: EDM PENALTY | Trent Frederic roughing against Casey Cizikas

END OF 1 | EDM 0, NYI 0

Shots: EDM 7, NYI 3

SECOND PERIOD

11:12: EDM GOAL | Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - Kasperi Kapanen

A BROKEN PLAY FINISHED BY NUUUUUUUUGE! Kasperi Kapanen makes the takeaway against Bo Horvat on the forecheck and quickly moves it into the middle for Ryan Nugent-Hopkins to fire past Ilya Sorokin under his arm for the 1-0 lead on Long Island. EDM 1, NYI 0

Nugent-Hopkins opens the scoring off Kapanen's hard forecheck

QUICK STATS: Podkolzin netted his ninth goal of the season in the second period of today’s game, and with that goal, he has maintained his point-per-game pace so far this season as he sits on 14 points (9G, 5A) through 14 games. The Russian is just 10 goals shy of matching his entire goal total from last season (19), which was a career high. His nine goals this season tie for the seventh-most in the league.

Kapanen picked up an assist on Podkolzin’s game-opening goal this afternoon, extending his current point streak to three games (1G, 2A). The assist was his 20th career assist as an Oiler.

10:10| EDM GOAL | Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl, Evan Bouchard

VA-SILLY ON A STRONG FROM DRAISAITL! Edmonton breaks it open with two goals in 62 seconds as Leon Draisaitl recovers his stick behind the Islanders' net, picks up the puck off a saved shot from Evan Bouchard, and quickly feeds Vasily Podkolzin at the other post to double the Oilers' lead. EDM 2, NYI 0

Podkolzin makes it 2-0 just 62 seconds after RNH's opening goal

8:27: EDM PENALTY | Trent Frederic holding against Ondrej Palat

2:25: NYI PENALTY | Matthew Schaefer holding against Connor McDavid

1:34: EDM GOAL | Ryan Nugent-Hopkins (2) - Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl

KEEP THAT STREAK GOING FOR NO. 97! McDavid extends his NHL record assist streak to 14 games, picking up the helper on Nugent-Hopkins' second of the game with a back-door feed that No. 93 put away. Draisaitl gets another helper as the Oilers take over in the second period against the Islanders. EDM 3, NYI 0

McDavid extends his own NHL-record assist streak on the power play

QUICK STATS: McDavid is now riding a 14-game assist/point streak (8G, 29A), furthering his NHL record for the longest assist streak to open a season. His 14-game assist streak has also set a new career-long assist streak for himself, besting his previous mark of 13 straight games accomplished from Feb. 13 to Mar. 7, 2024 (2G, 27A).

Additionally, his 35 points (8G, 27A) this month trail only Mario Lemieux’s 38 points in October of 1988 and his 36 points in October of 1992 for the most in a single October in NHL history.

Nugent-Hopkins, meanwhile, is on a three-game point streak (2G, 3A) and has seven points (3G, 4A) through his first five games played this season. Now with 294 career goals, he is just two goals shy of tying Ryan Smyth (296) for the seventh most in franchise history.

This is his first multi-goal game of the season and 38th of his career (one shy of tying Paul Coffey (39) for the eighth most in franchise history), along with his third multi-point game of the season and 191st of his career. His second goal of the game was his 90th career PP goal, moving him past Mark Messier for the seventh most in franchise history.

30.8: NYI PENALTY | Matthew Schaefer slashing against Alex Formenton

END OF 2 | EDM 3, NYI 0

THIRD PERIOD

13:36: NYI PENALTY | Anthony Duclair interference against Connor Murphy

10:10: EDM PENALTY | Colton Dach interference against Kyle Palmieri

2:37: EDM GOAL | Jason Dickinson (ENG) - Mathieu Joseph, Mattias Ekholm

DICKY WITH THE EMPTY-NETTER! The centre gets his first goal of the season with a clear into the empty cage from the neutral zone, with an assist from Mathieu Joseph giving him points in back-to-back games. EDM 4, NYI 0

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Formenton - Dickinson - Joseph
Frederic - Michaels - Howard

Ekholm - Bouchard 
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson 

Jarry
Tomkins

PRE-GAME INTERVIEWS

Mike speaks to the media prior to Saturday's game against the Islanders

Mattias chats with the media following Friday's practice on Long Island

Leon speaks to the media following Friday's practice on Long Island

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QUICK RECAP: Red Wings 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

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QUICK RECAP: Maple Leafs 7, Oilers 2

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