QUICK RECAP: Oilers 4, Islanders 0

ELMONT, NY – Nightmare on Elm(ont) Street.

Tristan Jarry made 18 saves for his second straight shutout, while Ryan Nugent-Hopkins had a pair of goals for the Edmonton Oilers, who blanked their opponents for the second game in a row as they celebrated Halloween with a 4-0 victory over the New York Islanders at UBS Arena to begin a three-game road trip through New York.

Behind a strong defensive performance from the Oilers, Jarry was able to lock in his first back-to-back clean sheets in six seasons (2021), while the offence was powered by a three-goal third period from the Blue & Orange, where Nugent-Hopkins netted his second and third goals of the campaign, including one on the power play.

Nugent-Hopkins opened the scoring at 11:18 of the second period off a hard forecheck and turnover made by Kasperi Kapanen, before Vasily Podkolzin capitalized on his ninth goal of the season only 62 seconds later to double Edmonton's advantage.

With 1:34 to go in the middle frame, Connor McDavid set up No. 93 for his second goal to extend his NHL-record season-opening assist streak to 14 games, giving the captain eight goals and 29 assists over a matching 14-game point streak to start the year.

Jason Dickinson added an empty-netter for his first goal of the season as the Oilers improved to 6-0-0 on the road, where they've outscored opponents 34-13.

Edmonton improves to 10-2-2 this season and will continue their road trip with the second of a back-to-back on Saturday at Madison Square Garden against the New York Rangers.