QUICK RECAP: Red Wings 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

EDMONTON, AB – Despite Vasily Podkolzin's eighth goal of the season and third-period goals from Isaac Howard and Colton Dach, the Edmonton Oilers couldn't hold onto three separate one-goal leads before settling for a single point in a 4-3 shootout defeat to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at Rogers Place.

After Podkolzin benefitted from a friendly bounce off his skate in the first period to open the scoring, Viktor Arvidsson continued the recent trend of former Oilers scoring against their old team by making it 1-1 at 11:25 of a one-sided middle frame, while setting the theme of Detroit being able to battle back from any deficit they faced.

Howard's first of the season on the power play early in the third period was nullified only 30 seconds later by Emmitt Finnie, before Dach's go-ahead goal on a deflection with 3:28 left in regulation lasted until the Red Wings pulled their goalie for the extra attacker in the final two minutes and converted through Dylan Larkin.

After the Oilers nearly won it late in overtime, Lucas Raymond scored the only shootout goal to give the Red Wings a comeback 4-3 win, closing out their four-game Western road trip with a 2-1-1 record after falling to the Flames on Saturday.