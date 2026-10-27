QUICK RECAP: Red Wings 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

Podkolzin, Howard & Dach notch goals, but the Red Wings erase three separate leads & score the lone tally of the shootout as the Oilers settle for a single point in a 4-3 defeat at Rogers Place on Monday

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Despite Vasily Podkolzin's eighth goal of the season and third-period goals from Isaac Howard and Colton Dach, the Edmonton Oilers couldn't hold onto three separate one-goal leads before settling for a single point in a 4-3 shootout defeat to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday at Rogers Place.

After Podkolzin benefitted from a friendly bounce off his skate in the first period to open the scoring, Viktor Arvidsson continued the recent trend of former Oilers scoring against their old team by making it 1-1 at 11:25 of a one-sided middle frame, while setting the theme of Detroit being able to battle back from any deficit they faced.

Howard's first of the season on the power play early in the third period was nullified only 30 seconds later by Emmitt Finnie, before Dach's go-ahead goal on a deflection with 3:28 left in regulation lasted until the Red Wings pulled their goalie for the extra attacker in the final two minutes and converted through Dylan Larkin.

After the Oilers nearly won it late in overtime, Lucas Raymond scored the only shootout goal to give the Red Wings a comeback 4-3 win, closing out their four-game Western road trip with a 2-1-1 record after falling to the Flames on Saturday.

The Red Wings battle back three times to earn the shootout victory

"It was tight checking," Ryan Nugent-Hopkins said. "Midway through the game, they did a pretty good job of not giving us any looks. We stuck with it. We didn't get frustrated, we didn't force the issue and ended up getting one in the third, but they clawed their way back. When you go to a shootout, it can kind of go either way, but overall it was a competitive night, and we just couldn't find that extra one."

Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl both got assists on Podkolzin's opening goal, extending their respective point streaks to 12 and 9 games in the defeat, which was Edmonton's second in a row.

Tristan Jarry took the loss despite playing well with 26 saves on 29 shots, while Kasperi Kapanen, Ryan Shea and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins all had single assists.

Zach Hyman left the game in the second period with an upper-body injury and didn't return.

The Oilers will close out their five-game homestand at Rogers Place on Wednesday with the first Battle of Alberta of the season against the Calgary Flames.

The Oilers fall 4-3 in the shootout to the Red Wings on Monday

FIRST PERIOD

13:52: EDM GOAL | Vasily Podkolzin - Leon Draisaitl, Connor McDavid

POD-GOES-IN! Leon Draisaitl's centring pass from inside the right circle goes in off the skate of Podkolzin in front to give the Oilers the early lead on his eighth goal of the season! Draisaitl and McDavid get the helpers to continue their point streaks. EDM 1, DET 0

QUICK STATS: This was Podkolzin's first career goal against the Red Wings (1A in 8 GP vs. DET preceding tonight), and he's on pace to have the highest-scoring year of his career thus far.

The line of Connor McDavid, Leon Draisaitl, and Vasily Podkolzin has been one of the most formidable lines in the NHL this season, scoring a combined 28G, 43A, and 71TP, including a goal and two assists so far tonight. Their 8.2 xGoals For coming into tonight is the third-highest xGF in the league among lines with at least 10 minutes of ice time.

Podkolzin opens the scoring against Detroit with bounce off his skate

7:07: EDM PENALTY | Vasily Podkolzin interference against Viktor Arvidsson

2:21: EDM PENALTY | Ryan Shea high-sticking against Emmitt Finnie

END OF 1 | EDM 1, DET 0

Shots: DET 6, EDM 5

SECOND PERIOD

18:45: DET PENALTY | Justin Faulk holding against Zach Hyman

15:47: JARRY TO THE RESCUE! The Oilers netminder makes a massive left-pad save against former Oilers forward Viktor Arvidsson in tight after he fought off another dangerous chance for Detroit on the previous sequence.

He's been terrific with 11 saves so far a few minutes into the middle frame.

Jarry stretches out with the left pad for a terrific save against Wallinder

12:24: Zach Hyman's head hits the glass off a routine check near the Detroit blueline and is down on the ice before having to be helped off by his teammates. The Oilers are down to 11 forwards for now and we'll await the winger's status.

12:16: EDM PENALTY | Connor Murphy holding against Dylan Larkin

11:25: DET GOAL | Viktor Arvidsson (PP) - Lucas Raymond, Alex DeBrincat

Arvidsson drops to one knee for a one-timer from the left circle to tie the game and beat Jarry on Detroit's 12th shot of the period. EDM 1, DET 1

2:19: Draisaitl makes an incredible dangle to find Podkolzin open at the back post, but the Russian hits the post on their best chance of the period.

END OF 2 | EDM 1, DET 1

Shots: DET 17, EDM 7

SECOND PERIOD

19:57: DET PENALTY | Viktor Arvidsson high-sticking against Vasily Podkolzin

17:37: DET PENALTY | Michael Brandsegg-Nygard tripping on Evan Bouchard

15:42: EDM GOAL | Isaac Howard (PP) - Kasperi Kapanen, Colton Dach

ICEMAN ADVANTAGE! After the top-unit power play couldn't get it down for 1.5 power plays early in the third period, Howard steps onto the ice and gets open to put a one-timer over goalie Michal Postava for the lead and his first goal of the season!

Kasperi Kapanen and Colton Dach register the assists. EDM 2, DET 1

Howard gives the Oilers a 2-1 lead on the man advantage in the third

15:20: DET GOAL | Emmitt Finnie - Viktor Arvidsson

A short-lived lead. Arvidsson gets his second point of the night by filtering the puck out front for Finnie to put away at the far post to even things up. EDM 2, DET 2

10:35: EDM PENALTY | Vasily Podkolzin cross-checking against Moritz Seider

3:28: EDM GOAL | Colton Dach - Ryan Shea, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

WHAT A TIP-IN BY DACH! THE OILERS LEAD LATE IN THIS ONE! Shea fires a waist-high shot that's deflected downwards by Dach and through the legs of Postava with under three-and-a-half minutes left in regulation, following suit with Howard with a big first goal of the season.

The Oilers receive two massive goals from their depth contributors. EDM 3, DET 2

Dach deflects home a late go-ahead goal for his first of the season

1:17: DET GOAL | Dylan Larkin - Lucas Raymond, Moritz Seider

Detroit ties it up through their captain with the net empty after Larkin goes five-hole from in front of the crease. EDM 3, DET 3

OVERTIME & SHOOTOUT

Neither side can capitalize on their chances in sudden death, including the Oilers on a late flurry and a one-timer chance for Draisaitl that was deflected away by a Detroit stick in the last second.

A shootout will decide this one.

ROUND 1: Connor McDavid - NO GOAL | Lucas Raymond - GOAL

ROUND 2: Leon Draisaitl - NO GOAL | Alex DeBrincat - NO GOAL

ROUND 3: Ryan Nugent-Hopkins - NO GOAL

Detroit wins 4-3 in the shootout.

POST-GAME INTERVIEWS

Mike addresses the media following the 4-3 loss to the Red Wings

Ryan speaks after the Oilers fell 4-3 in the shootout to Detroit

Isaac talks after scoring in Monday's shootout loss to Detroit

Ryan speaks with the media after Monday's 4-3 loss to the Red Wings

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Kapanen - Nugent-Hopkins - Hyman
Formenton - Michaels - Joseph
Frederic - Dach - Howard 

Mukhamadullin - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Walman - Emberson 

Jarry
Tomkins

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