PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman to be placed on IR; Oilers set to host Flames in Battle of Alberta

Forward Zach Hyman will be placed on Injured Reserve before the Oilers host the Flames in the first Battle of Alberta of the season at Rogers Place on Wednesday night

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

EDMONTON, AB – Zach Hyman will be placed on Injured Reserve ahead of Wednesday’s Battle of Alberta against the Calgary Flames at Rogers Place, leaving the Edmonton Oilers without another veteran presence while they hope two others in Jason Dickinson & Mattias Ekholm are cleared to play.

Head Coach Mike Babcock led his morning media availability by announcing that Hyman will be placed on IR with a ‘stiff neck’ as the team takes a cautious approach with the 33-year-old after he hit his head on the glass during the second period of Monday’s 4-3 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings.

Having been limited to only six games this season after missing two weeks with an upper-body injury earlier this month, Babcock said they feared that it could've been the same issue, but confirmed that it's a different ailment from the one he suffered at the beginning of the campaign.

Hyman was on the ice for this morning’s optional skate, signalling that the issue isn’t serious, but he’s poised to spend at least the minimum of seven days on IR, which includes tonight’s game against Calgary and this weekend’s back-to-back against the Islanders and Rangers as part of their upcoming three-game road trip to New York.

“We're just being extra cautious,” Babcock said. “Originally when you see it, you think, ‘Maybe it's a head thing,’ and then you find out it's the neck. So that's a real good thing. We just thought lineup-wise, we can be extra cautious."

Mike speaks to the media prior to Wednesday's Battle of Alberta

Hyman’s absence could be the lead-in for the Oilers to activate Dickinson off IR to fill his place in the lineup, with the veteran centre having practiced alongside Mathieu Joseph and Isaac Howard on Tuesday after working his way back from an injury he sustained during practice almost two weeks ago.

Dickinson has been limited to three games this season, recording one assist, after overcoming a lingering ankle issue from last season before his most recent injury. If Dickinson isn't ready to go, the Oilers have extra forwards in Filip Hallander and Max Jones, who'd both be able to slot into the lineup.

Defenceman Mattias Ekholm also fully participated in Tuesday’s practice alongside regular partner Evan Bouchard and could be cleared to play after an upper-body injury from hitting his head on the ice early in the third period of last week’s victory over the Carolina Hurricanes.

Jake Walman will serve as a healthy scratch, Babcock said.

With this morning’s pre-game skate being optional and the Oilers needing to make a roster move, the following lines, defence pairs & starting goalie are based on Tuesday’s practice and will be confirmed during tonight’s warm-ups.

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View the Oilers Projected Lineup vs. Calgary below:

Podkolzin – McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach – Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Formenton - Michaels - Frederic
Joseph - Dickinson - Howard

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin – Emberson

Jarry
Tomkins

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