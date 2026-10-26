RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, the League announced on Monday, after outpacing a pair of goaltenders in Calgary Flames netminder Devin Cooley & Montreal Canadiens' shotstopper Jacob Fowler to earn the honours.

The German forward totalled six goals and three assists for nine points over a 2-1-0 week for the Oilers, scoring two goals in three straight outings against the Wild, Hurricanes and Maple Leafs to record the second three-game multi-goal streak of his career (May 4-8, 2021) and extend his goal streak to six games with nine goals.

It's Draisaitl's third career goal streak of at least six games, the third longest of his career, after posting two seven-game goal streaks prior to this one (Feb. 4-27, 2025, eight goals & Feb. 12-25, 2023, seven goals).