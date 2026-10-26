RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

The German forward recorded six goals & three assists to extend his goal-scoring streak to six games, totalling nine goals, and sits second in the NHL for both points (23) and goals (11) through 11 games

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By EdmontonOilers.com Staff
@edmontonoilers

EDMONTON, AB – Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL's First Star of the Week, the League announced on Monday, after outpacing a pair of goaltenders in Calgary Flames netminder Devin Cooley & Montreal Canadiens' shotstopper Jacob Fowler to earn the honours.

The German forward totalled six goals and three assists for nine points over a 2-1-0 week for the Oilers, scoring two goals in three straight outings against the Wild, Hurricanes and Maple Leafs to record the second three-game multi-goal streak of his career (May 4-8, 2021) and extend his goal streak to six games with nine goals.

It's Draisaitl's third career goal streak of at least six games, the third longest of his career, after posting two seven-game goal streaks prior to this one (Feb. 4-27, 2025, eight goals & Feb. 12-25, 2023, seven goals).

Draisaitl makes quick work of the power play to extend scoring streak

Draisaitl also led the NHL with five power-play goals (three more than the next-closest player), and found the back of the net twice on the man-advantage as part of a 4-3 overtime victory against the Wild on Oct. 20. He then posted two goals & three assists, his eighth career five-point performance, in a 6-5 shootout triumph versus the defending Stanley Cup champion Carolina Hurricanes on Oct. 22. Draisaitl closed the week with both Edmonton goals, his sixth straight contest with at least one tally in a 7-2 loss to the Toronto Maple Leafs on Oct. 24.

The 30-year-old Draisaitl, who claimed the Maurice “Rocket” Richard Trophy in 2024-25 and has four 50-goal seasons to his credit, ranks second in the NHL for both points (23) and goals (11) through the first 11 games of the season. He also sits first in power-play goals (6), tied for fourth in power-play points (8), sixth in plus/minus (+12), and eighth in assists (11).

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