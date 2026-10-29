LIVE UPDATES: Oilers vs. Flames

FIRST PERIOD

14:56: FIVE FOR FIGHTING | Ty Emberson & Brennan Othmann

The First fight of the Battle of Alberta sees Emberson & Othmann go toe-to-toe after a long shift for the Oilers in their own zone, with Emberson earning the takedown at the end of the dust-up.

12:14: EDM GOAL | Mathieu Joseph - Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard

MATTY JOE GIVES US THE EARLY JOLT! Evan Bouchard drops the puck coming over the blueline to McDavid, who fires a pass to the far side for Joseph to one-time a quick snap shot inside the post on goaltender Devin Cooley for his third goal of the season.

McDavid stretches his season-opening point streak to 13 games, while Bouchard gets the secondary helper after his eight-game run with a point was stopped in Monday's loss to Detroit. EDM 1, CGY 0

QUICK STAT: Joseph scored on the first shot of the game. The last time the Oilers scored on the first shot of the game was earlier this season on Oct.3, 2026 when Owen Michaels opened the scoring.

Joseph now sits at 6 points this season (3G, 3A).

It was his 64th career goal and 166th career point, (64G, 102A).