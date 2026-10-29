LIVE UPDATES: Oilers vs. Flames

Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers host the Flames on Wednesday at Rogers Place

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By Jamie Umbach
EdmontonOilers.com

The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Rogers Place.

Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.

The Oilers close out the homestand with this season's first Battle of Alberta

FIRST PERIOD

14:56: FIVE FOR FIGHTING | Ty Emberson & Brennan Othmann

The First fight of the Battle of Alberta sees Emberson & Othmann go toe-to-toe after a long shift for the Oilers in their own zone, with Emberson earning the takedown at the end of the dust-up.

12:14: EDM GOAL | Mathieu Joseph - Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard

MATTY JOE GIVES US THE EARLY JOLT! Evan Bouchard drops the puck coming over the blueline to McDavid, who fires a pass to the far side for Joseph to one-time a quick snap shot inside the post on goaltender Devin Cooley for his third goal of the season.

McDavid stretches his season-opening point streak to 13 games, while Bouchard gets the secondary helper after his eight-game run with a point was stopped in Monday's loss to Detroit. EDM 1, CGY 0

QUICK STAT: Joseph scored on the first shot of the game. The last time the Oilers scored on the first shot of the game was earlier this season on Oct.3, 2026 when Owen Michaels opened the scoring.

Joseph now sits at 6 points this season (3G, 3A).

It was his 64th career goal and 166th career point, (64G, 102A).

Joseph opens the Battle of Alberta with his third goal of the season

3:51: CGY PENALTY | Joel Farabee interference against Ty Emberson

11.1: EDM PENALTY | Colton Dach goalie interference against Devin Cooley

END OF 1 | EDM 1, CGY 0

Shots: EDM 9, CGY 8

SECOND PERIOD

20:00: Devin Cooley has been replaced in Calgary's goal by Dustin Wolf – likely a result of the late collision with Colton Dach in the first period.

15:09: EDM GOAL | Mattias Ekholm - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

PUTTING IT EK-HOLM THROUGH TRAFFIC! Nugent-Hopkins wins an offensive-zone faceoff to the Swedish defenceman to let fly a long wrist shot that goes through at least five bodies to beat Wolf to the far side of Calgary's net.

Ekholm jumped back into the lineup from a one-game absence with an upper-body injury to score his second of the campaign, doubling Edmonton's advantage on Calgary. EDM 2, CGY 0

QUICK STAT: Since the start of the 2025-26 season, Ekholm has led the Oilers in plus- minus with an impressive +48. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins now has points in three of his first four games (1G, 3A), and the Oilers scored on the first shot of the second period, meaning the Oilers scored on the first shot in both frames on both Cooley and Wolf.

Ekholm scores through traffic to double Edmonton's lead on Calgary

END OF 2 | EDM 2, CGY 0

Shots: CGY 11, EDM 7

SECOND PERIOD

19:21: CGY PENALTY | Kevin Bahl tripping against Mattias Ekholm

19:05: EDM GOAL | Kasperi Kapanen - Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins

OILERS LINEUP

Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Joseph - Dickinson - Howard
Formenton - Michaels - Frederic

Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson

Jarry
Tomkins

PRE-GAME INTERVIEWS

Mike speaks to the media prior to Wednesday's Battle of Alberta

Evan chats with the media prior to Wednesday's Battle of Alberta

Connor talks with the media before Wednesday's Battle of Alberta

News Feed

RELEASE: Hyman placed on IR; Dickinson activated

PROJECTED LINEUP: Hyman to be placed on IR; Oilers set to host Flames in Battle of Alberta

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Flames

BLOG: Ekholm & Dickinson close to returning, could be back against Calgary

Postava wins first NHL start, Red Wings rally past Oilers in shootout

QUICK RECAP: Red Wings 4, Oilers 3 (SO)

PROJECTED LINEUP: Oilers vs. Red Wings

RELEASE: Draisaitl named NHL's First Star of the Week

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Red Wings

Stolarz makes 30 saves, Maple Leafs slow down McDavid, Oilers

QUICK RECAP: Maple Leafs 7, Oilers 2

PRE-GAME REPORT: Oilers vs. Maple Leafs

FEATURE: Weathering The Storm

McDavid, Draisaitl each has five points, Oilers defeat Hurricanes in shootout

QUICK RECAP: Oilers 6, Hurricanes 5 (SO)

RELEASE: Oilers activate Nugent-Hopkins; place Dickinson on IR

PREVIEW: Oilers vs. Hurricanes

RELEASE: Indigenous Celebration game returns Thursday