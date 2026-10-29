LIVE UPDATES: Oilers vs. Flames

The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Rogers Place.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
Updates, highlights, stats & more as the Oilers host the Flames on Wednesday at Rogers Place
The Edmonton Oilers play host to the Seattle Kraken on Saturday at Rogers Place.
Follow along for live updates, highlights, stats and more, then check back after the final buzzer for the Quick Recap. View the Gamecenter for more stats.
14:56: FIVE FOR FIGHTING | Ty Emberson & Brennan Othmann
The First fight of the Battle of Alberta sees Emberson & Othmann go toe-to-toe after a long shift for the Oilers in their own zone, with Emberson earning the takedown at the end of the dust-up.
12:14: EDM GOAL | Mathieu Joseph - Connor McDavid, Evan Bouchard
MATTY JOE GIVES US THE EARLY JOLT! Evan Bouchard drops the puck coming over the blueline to McDavid, who fires a pass to the far side for Joseph to one-time a quick snap shot inside the post on goaltender Devin Cooley for his third goal of the season.
McDavid stretches his season-opening point streak to 13 games, while Bouchard gets the secondary helper after his eight-game run with a point was stopped in Monday's loss to Detroit. EDM 1, CGY 0
QUICK STAT: Joseph scored on the first shot of the game. The last time the Oilers scored on the first shot of the game was earlier this season on Oct.3, 2026 when Owen Michaels opened the scoring.
Joseph now sits at 6 points this season (3G, 3A).
It was his 64th career goal and 166th career point, (64G, 102A).
3:51: CGY PENALTY | Joel Farabee interference against Ty Emberson
11.1: EDM PENALTY | Colton Dach goalie interference against Devin Cooley
END OF 1 | EDM 1, CGY 0
Shots: EDM 9, CGY 8
20:00: Devin Cooley has been replaced in Calgary's goal by Dustin Wolf – likely a result of the late collision with Colton Dach in the first period.
15:09: EDM GOAL | Mattias Ekholm - Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
PUTTING IT EK-HOLM THROUGH TRAFFIC! Nugent-Hopkins wins an offensive-zone faceoff to the Swedish defenceman to let fly a long wrist shot that goes through at least five bodies to beat Wolf to the far side of Calgary's net.
Ekholm jumped back into the lineup from a one-game absence with an upper-body injury to score his second of the campaign, doubling Edmonton's advantage on Calgary. EDM 2, CGY 0
QUICK STAT: Since the start of the 2025-26 season, Ekholm has led the Oilers in plus- minus with an impressive +48. Ryan Nugent-Hopkins now has points in three of his first four games (1G, 3A), and the Oilers scored on the first shot of the second period, meaning the Oilers scored on the first shot in both frames on both Cooley and Wolf.
END OF 2 | EDM 2, CGY 0
Shots: CGY 11, EDM 7
19:21: CGY PENALTY | Kevin Bahl tripping against Mattias Ekholm
19:05: EDM GOAL | Kasperi Kapanen - Connor McDavid, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins
Podkolzin - McDavid - Draisaitl
Dach - Nugent-Hopkins - Kapanen
Joseph - Dickinson - Howard
Formenton - Michaels - Frederic
Ekholm - Bouchard
Shea - Murphy
Mukhamadullin - Emberson
Jarry
Tomkins