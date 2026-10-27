EDMONTON -- Michal Postava made 25 saves and stopped all three shooters in the shootout for his first career NHL victory, and the Detroit Red Wings rallied for a 4-3 win against the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place on Monday.
Postava wins first NHL start, Red Wings rally past Oilers in shootout
Goaltender makes 25 saves for Detroit; McDavid extends point streak to 12 for Edmonton
It was the first NHL start and second NHL game for Postava. The 24-year-old made his NHL debut last Thursday, stopping seven of eight shots after he replaced John Gibson to begin the third period of a 5-2 win against the Vancouver Canucks.
“It’s amazing, I feel like a kid. I watched all those NHL games when I was young and I didn’t expect to one day be in the net and win the game. Now I’m just so happy,” Postava said. “I just wanted to enjoy the game and try to help the guys and make some saves.
“That was the only mentality that I had.”
With Postava pulled for the extra attacker, Dylan Larkin tied it 3-3 at 18:34 of the third period. He collected a pass off his skates from Lucas Raymond, kicked the puck up to his stick and slipped it between Tristan Jarry’s pads.
Postava stopped Evan Bouchard's wrist shot from the slot with nine seconds remaining in overtime to keep the game tied.
Viktor Arvidsson had a goal and an assist, and Raymond had two assists for the Red Wings (5-4-3), who finished their four-game road trip 2-1-1.
Raymond scored the lone goal in the shootout for Detroit.
“I’m really proud of the group, we responded well after what happened in Calgary (a 4-1 loss on Saturday),” Red Wings coach Todd McLellan said. “We checked well, kept some pretty good offensive players in check for the most part. The penalty kill did a really good job, and Postava.
“We’re so excited for him and happy for him and sometimes that’s how it happens. A goalie gets the start such as this one and plays really well and gets the win.”
Colton Dach had a goal and an assist for his first multipoint game in the NHL, and Vasily Podkolzin and Isaac Howard also scored for the Oilers (8-2-2), who have lost two straight (0-1-1) after winning three in a row. Jarry made 26 saves, and Connor McDavid had an assist to extend his season-opening point streak to 12 games.
“You’d like to get two points but we didn’t,” Edmonton coach Mike Babcock said. “I thought they battled real hard and I thought our guys battled real hard. And I thought they were better than us in the second, I thought we had a real good third and I even liked our 6-on-5.
“They got under us there, an extra guy hit our guy’s stick, went right to him. We couldn’t find a way to get to the puck and get it cleared, so you feel unfortunate about that. And obviously they won the shootout. I thought their goalie made real good saves on our power play, but I thought our guys competed.”
Podkolzin put the Oilers ahead 1-0 at 6:10 of the first period, when a centering pass by Leon Draisaitl bounced into the slot and took a double deflection off Podkolzin's skate and then the skate of Red Wings forward Carter Mazur before going in.
Arvidsson tied it 1-1 on the power play at 8:35 of the second period, taking a cross-ice pass from Raymond in the left face-off circle and one-timing it past Jarry’s stick.
“We played as a five-man unit and we helped each other out, and ‘Posty’ was unbelievable in net, so I think it was a great game by every single one,” Arvidsson said. “Obviously, they’re really good offensively and I think we shut them down really good and from the beginning everybody contributed to the win.”
Howard gave Edmonton a 2-1 lead while on the power play at 4:18 of the third period. He one-timed a feed from Kasperi Kapanen over a sprawling Postava from the right circle for his first goal since Oct. 28, 2025.
Emmitt Finnie tied it 2-2 just 30 seconds later at 4:48 after Arvidsson dug the puck out from behind the net and slid it in front to Finnie for the putaway past Jarry's right pad.
Dach put the Oilers back in front 3-2 at 16:32, tipping a slap shot from the point by Ryan Shea past Postava for his first goal of the season. The goal was confirmed after a video review for a possible high stick.
“We have to do a better job of playing in the second period,” Shea said. “We give up too much in the second. Whether it’s bad changes, we don’t get to our spots, we have to be better in the second because it’s draining a little bit of confidence.”
Oilers forward Zach Hyman left the game at 7:36 of the second period after he was hit by Detroit defenseman Andreas Englund and his head made contact with the glass.
“He was injured before. Anytime you get injured twice, you know it's not a good sign,” Babcock said of Hyman, who missed six games after suffering an undisclosed injury in Edmonton's season opener. “Obviously, he's a very important piece for us, and so that wasn't fun to watch.”
NOTES: Postava became the third Red Wings goaltender in the past 25 years to win in his first NHL start, joining Petr Mrazek (Feb. 7, 2013) and Jimmy Howard (Nov. 28, 2005). ... Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider recorded an assist on Larkin’s goal to tie Dennis Seidenberg (207) for the third-most by a German defenseman in NHL history. ... McDavid matched the longest season-opening assist streak in NHL history (12 games), tying Sebastian Aho (2018-19), Ken Linseman (1985-86) and Wayne Gretzky (1982-83). ... McDavid has 34 points (eight goals, 26 assists) during his season-opening point streak. ... McDavid has recorded 32 of his 34 points in the month of October (eight goals, 24 assists in 11 games), which ranks fourth all-time for most points in one October. He trails Mario Lemieux in 1988 (38 points; 16 goals, 22 assists in 11 games) and 1992 (36 points; 16 goals, 20 assists in 11 games) as well as Gretzky in 1986 (33 points; 11 goals, 22 assists 12 games). ... Draisaitl had a six-game goal streak end (nine goals), but extended his point streak to seven games (nine goals, six assists).