RELEASE: McDavid named NHL's First Star of the Month

EDMONTON, AB – Oilers forward Connor McDavid has been named the NHL's First Star of the Month for November, the League announced on Monday.

McDavid led the NHL with 27 assists – the most by any player in a single October in League history (ahead of the 22 by Mario Lemieux in 1988 w/ PIT and Wayne Gretzky in 1986 w/ EDM) – and 35 points, the third-most by any player in a single October in NHL history (behind only the 38 in 1988 and 36 in 1992 by Lemieux w/ PIT) – to lift the Oilers (10-2-2, 22 points) to a 10-2-1 month and the top of the Western Conference standings.

McDavid collected at least one helper in each of his October appearances to extend his season-opening assist streak to 14 games, surpassing the previous League record of 12 contests shared by Sebastian Aho (2018-19 w/ CAR), Ken Linseman (1985-86 w/ BOS) and Gretzky (1982-83 w/ EDM). McDavid – who finished 11 assists and 10 points ahead of the No. 2-ranked player(s) in each category – additionally placed among the October leaders in even-strength points (1st; 20), power-play points (1st; 14), power-play assists (1st; 14), average time on ice among forwards (1st; 23:32), even-strength assists (t-1st; 13) and plus/minus (2nd; +17).

The 29-year-old McDavid, a six-time Art Ross Trophy winner and the reigning recipient, owns a League-best 8-29—37 through 14 total outings in 2026-27. No player in NHL history has recorded more assists within their first 14 games of a season (the previous benchmark was 25, by Gretzky: 3x and Lemieux: 1x), while only Lemieux has compiled more points through that stage of a campaign (42 in both 1995-96 and 1992-93 as well as 41 in 1988-89, all w/ PIT).